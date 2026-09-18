SERAP flags N76.9bn irregular contracts in 2024 audit findings

KEY POINTS

• SERAP says 29 MDAs awarded contracts worth N76.96 billion irregularly in 2024.

• It also flagged N27.25 billion paid for jobs or contracts it said were not properly executed.

• NCSL allegedly denied auditors access to project records and documents worth N65.56 million.

MAIN STORY

The Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project has raised fresh concerns over alleged procurement breaches and payments for poorly executed projects identified in the Auditor General’s 2024 findings.

In the latest edition of its Auditor General Watch series, SERAP said 29 ministries, departments and agencies awarded contracts valued at N76.96 billion irregularly during the year.

The organisation also identified a separate N19.91 billion in contracts awarded by 15 MDAs in violation of due process.

According to SERAP, the National Population Commission accounted for N10.97 billion of the contracts it described as irregularly awarded, while the National Agricultural Land Development Authority awarded N14.70 billion in contracts in violation of due process.

SERAP further listed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development among institutions cited in the audit findings, with N5.91 million in allegedly irregular contract awards and another N18.58 million in contracts awarded in violation of due process.

The organisation said the audit findings also raised concerns about expenditure on projects that were either not executed or not properly completed.

It said MDAs paid N27.25 billion for such jobs and contracts in 2024. The National Institute of Construction Technology and Management in Uromi, Edo State, was cited over payments totalling N11.36 billion, while the Federal College of Land Resources Technology in Owerri, Imo State, was linked to N8.59 million.

SERAP also alleged that the Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited in Abuja denied auditors access to project documents, records and projects valued at N65.56 million during the 2024 audit exercise.

The organisation called for stronger accountability over the management and expenditure of public funds.

THE ISSUES

The figures cited by SERAP point to multiple categories of concern in public procurement, including alleged irregular contract awards, breaches of due process and payments linked to projects that were not properly executed. The distinction between irregular awards and violations of due process is significant because the audit findings identify different forms of procurement concerns across federal institutions. Payments for unexecuted or poorly executed contracts raise questions about whether public funds were matched by the delivery of the goods, works or services for which they were released. The alleged denial of access to project documents and records also affects the ability of auditors to verify how public resources were committed and whether projects complied with approved requirements.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Public funds MUST be accounted for.” – SERAP

“Institutions must be held accountable.” – SERAP

WHAT’S NEXT

SERAP is calling for accountability over the issues raised in the Auditor General’s 2024 findings, particularly the management of public funds and compliance with procurement requirements.

BOTTOM LINE

SERAP’s latest Auditor General Watch highlights alleged procurement and expenditure irregularities involving billions of naira across federal MDAs. The organisation is calling for institutions responsible for managing public resources to be held accountable.