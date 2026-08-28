FG seeks Nigerians’ inputs for 2027 finance bill

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 28, 2026

Key Points

• The Federal Government has invited Nigerians and other stakeholders to submit proposals ahead of the drafting of the Finance Bill 2027.

• The Federal Ministry of Finance is seeking inputs from businesses, investors, professional bodies, civil society organisations, academia, public institutions and members of the public.

• Submissions are expected to focus on practical, evidence-based reforms that can strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal framework and improve the business and investment environment.

• The five broad areas identified for submissions are taxation and revenue administration; fiscal policy and management; fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability; financial and economic regulation; and other related matters.

• Stakeholders have been encouraged to identify gaps, ambiguities, inconsistencies and implementation challenges in existing laws and regulations.

• The government is also seeking proposals that can reduce regulatory burdens, improve ease of doing business, increase productivity and strengthen economic efficiency.

• Contributors are encouraged to identify the specific law and provision requiring amendment and, where possible, provide proposed drafting language.

• The deadline for submissions is Friday, September 11, 2026.

Main Story

The Federal Government has opened the process for public input into the proposed Finance Bill 2027, calling on Nigerians and a wide range of stakeholders to submit proposals that could shape the country’s next set of fiscal reforms, The Federal Ministry of Finance announced the call in a notice published on its official X handle on Friday, inviting members of the public, businesses, investors, professional bodies, civil society organisations, academics, public institutions and other stakeholders to contribute to the process.

The exercise is aimed at gathering practical and evidence-based proposals that can strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal framework while improving the country’s business and investment environment, In its notice, titled “Call for Inputs into the Finance Bill 2027: Shaping Better Fiscal Laws for a More Productive and Competitive Nigeria,” the ministry said the consultation is intended to support sustainable economic growth and improve the effectiveness of Nigeria’s fiscal system.

The government wants stakeholders to make proposals capable of strengthening fiscal management, improving transparency and accountability, enhancing revenue mobilisation and creating a more predictable environment for businesses and investors, The consultation covers five broad areas. These include taxation and revenue administration, fiscal policy and management, fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability, financial and economic regulation, as well as other matters with significant fiscal implications.

Under taxation and revenue administration, contributors can make proposals relating to tax policy, revenue mobilisation, tax compliance, taxpayer services, tax certainty, incentives, customs and excise duties, as well as coordination among revenue agencies, The ministry is also seeking views on revenue and expenditure management, budgeting, public financial management, fiscal sustainability, public debt and intergovernmental fiscal relations.

Other areas include budget discipline, financial reporting and disclosure, monitoring, accountability and institutional oversight, The government is also inviting submissions on capital markets, investment, cross-border capital flows, anti-money laundering, financial reporting and other regulatory matters that could have significant economic or fiscal consequences.

The consultation comes as the government continues to pursue reforms aimed at strengthening public finances while supporting investment and economic activity, The ministry has specifically urged stakeholders to identify weaknesses in existing laws and regulations, including gaps, ambiguities, inconsistencies and implementation challenges that may be limiting the effectiveness of the current fiscal framework.

It also wants contributors to identify unnecessary regulatory and administrative burdens that could be reduced to improve the ease of doing business, investment, productivity and economic efficiency, Another priority is the harmonisation of conflicting or overlapping legal provisions. The government said proposals should also seek to reduce leakages, abuse and regulatory arbitrage while strengthening institutional coordination, transparency and accountability.

The ministry stressed that proposed reforms should improve revenue mobilisation and fiscal sustainability without unnecessarily constraining economic activity.

Stakeholders have been encouraged to make their submissions as specific as possible. Rather than simply identifying broad problems, contributors are asked, where possible, to identify the relevant law and specific provision that requires amendment and provide proposed drafting language.

The ministry said general recommendations would also be accepted, although it noted that specific proposals would be more useful for the legislative drafting process.

Submissions are to be made through the email address provided by the ministry, with Friday, September 11, 2026, set as the deadline, Stakeholders can also use a proposal template attached to the notice or complete an online form through the QR code provided by the ministry.

The template requests information about the contributor or organisation, including the contact person, email address, telephone number, sector or industry and state or location.

Contributors are also expected to explain the issue they have identified, provide details of the relevant law and existing provision, propose an amendment or draft provision, and explain the justification and expected impact of their proposal.

The Issues

The central issue is how Nigeria can improve government revenue and fiscal sustainability without placing excessive pressure on businesses, investors and households, Nigeria continues to face the challenge of raising sufficient revenue to fund public services and development while maintaining an environment that encourages private-sector investment and economic activity. The government’s request for stakeholder input suggests an attempt to balance these competing objectives when developing the 2027 Finance Bill.

Tax administration is another major issue. Businesses and taxpayers may face challenges arising from complex regulations, overlapping responsibilities among revenue agencies and uncertainty over tax obligations. Proposals addressing these problems could help create greater predictability for businesses and improve voluntary compliance.

The government is also concerned about leakages and inefficiencies within the fiscal system. Strengthening transparency, accountability and institutional oversight could help ensure that public revenue is collected and managed more effectively.

Regulatory overlap is another concern. Conflicting provisions across different laws or agencies can create uncertainty, increase compliance costs and slow down investment decisions. The proposed consultation provides stakeholders with an opportunity to identify such conflicts and recommend ways to resolve them.

The government must also consider the impact of fiscal reforms on economic activity. While stronger revenue mobilisation is important, excessive taxes, charges or administrative requirements could discourage investment, increase business costs and affect productivity.

Public debt and fiscal sustainability are also part of the consultation. Proposals relating to expenditure management, budgeting and debt could influence how the government manages its finances and balances immediate spending needs against long-term fiscal stability.

Another important issue is the quality of stakeholder participation. The effectiveness of the consultation will depend on whether the government receives detailed and practical proposals from businesses, professionals, civil society groups and other stakeholders and how those recommendations are ultimately reflected in the legislation.

What’s Being Said

The Federal Ministry of Finance said it wants stakeholders to submit practical, evidence-based legislative and regulatory reforms that can strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal framework and improve the business and investment environment.

The ministry said the proposals should enhance fiscal transparency and accountability while supporting sustainable economic growth, It encouraged contributors to identify gaps, ambiguities, inconsistencies and implementation challenges in existing laws and regulations, The ministry also urged stakeholders to focus on reducing unnecessary regulatory and administrative burdens and improving ease of doing business, investment, productivity and economic efficiency.

The government said proposals should help harmonise conflicting or overlapping provisions, reduce leakages, abuse and regulatory arbitrage, and strengthen institutional coordination, transparency and accountability, It also stressed that reforms should improve revenue mobilisation and fiscal sustainability without unnecessarily constraining economic activity.

The ministry encouraged contributors to identify the specific laws and provisions requiring changes and, where possible, provide proposed drafting language, It said general recommendations would also be accepted but noted that detailed proposals would be more useful for the legislative drafting process.

The ministry said it values stakeholder contributions and wants clear, practical and implementable proposals capable of delivering measurable improvements in Nigeria’s fiscal and economic outcomes.

What’s Next

The immediate next step is for individuals, businesses, professional organisations and other stakeholders to prepare and submit their proposals before the September 11, 2026 deadline, The submissions will provide the Federal Ministry of Finance with recommendations that could inform the drafting of the Finance Bill 2027.

Businesses and professional bodies are likely to pay particular attention to tax administration, regulatory burdens, investment rules and areas where overlapping government requirements increase the cost of doing business, The consultation could also provide an opportunity for civil society organisations and public-interest groups to push for stronger transparency, accountability and oversight within Nigeria’s fiscal system.

Once the consultation process is completed, the government will have to assess the proposals and determine which recommendations can be incorporated into the proposed legislation, The eventual Finance Bill will then need to pass through the appropriate legislative process before any proposed changes become law.

The quality of the final reforms will depend not only on the number of submissions received but also on how effectively the government evaluates and incorporates practical recommendations from stakeholders.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government is opening the door for Nigerians and other stakeholders to influence the fiscal laws that will shape the country’s economic environment in 2027, The consultation provides businesses, investors, professionals, civil society groups and individuals with an opportunity to identify problems in existing tax and fiscal regulations and propose specific solutions.

The key challenge will be finding the right balance between increasing government revenue and maintaining an environment where businesses can invest, expand and create jobs, If the government effectively uses the consultation to remove regulatory bottlenecks, improve tax administration, strengthen transparency and promote fiscal sustainability, the Finance Bill 2027 could become an important instrument for improving Nigeria’s economic competitiveness.