Ronaldo included in Portugal’s nations league squad

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 18, 2026

Key Points

· Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal’s squad for upcoming international fixtures under new head coach Jorge Jesus

· His inclusion resolves any uncertainty over his international future as Jesus begins his tenure in charge

· Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the call-up on X on Friday

· Portugal open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign against Wales on September 24

· The team will also face Norway twice and Denmark twice across the group stage

· Portugal sit in League A, Group 4, alongside Wales, Norway and Denmark

Main Story

Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to represent Portugal after being included in the squad selected by new head coach Jorge Jesus for the upcoming international fixtures. The experienced forward’s continued presence in the national team setup puts to rest any immediate uncertainty over his international future as Jesus begins his tenure in charge.

Ronaldo, Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer and most capped player, remains a central figure for the national side as the team prepares for its next assignments. Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development on X on Friday, writing that Ronaldo would continue with the Portugal national team after being called up for the upcoming games by the new head coach.

Portugal will begin their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign on September 24, 2026, when they host Wales. They will then travel to face Norway on September 27, before taking on Denmark away on October 1. The team returns home to welcome Norway again on October 4 in their fourth group stage fixture, before closing out the campaign with away trips to Denmark on November 14 and Wales on November 17.

The Issues

Ronaldo’s continued involvement with the national team arrives at a notable transitional moment, with Jorge Jesus stepping in as head coach and beginning to shape his own vision for the squad. Retaining a player of Ronaldo’s stature and experience gives Jesus continuity and a proven goal scoring threat to build around during this early period of his tenure, even as questions about long term squad transitions and succession planning naturally persist given Ronaldo’s age and the eventual need to develop the next generation of Portuguese attacking talent.

The timing also matters competitively, since Portugal’s placement in League A, Group 4 alongside Wales, Norway and Denmark means every fixture carries direct weight for their Nations League standing. Having Ronaldo available from the opening fixture gives Jesus immediate access to his most experienced attacking option as he looks to start his tenure with strong results.

What’s Being Said

Romano’s report was direct and unambiguous in confirming the call-up, stating plainly that Ronaldo would continue with the Portugal national team and had been called up for the upcoming games by new head coach Jorge Jesus.

What’s Next

Portugal’s campaign kicks off on September 24 against Wales, marking Jesus’s first real test in charge and Ronaldo’s first appearance under the new coaching setup. The team’s results across the six group stage fixtures against Wales, Norway and Denmark will determine their standing in League A, Group 4 as the Nations League campaign progresses through to mid November, Attention will also likely remain on how Jesus manages Ronaldo’s role within the squad over the course of the campaign, given the broader context of squad transition that typically accompanies a change in national team leadership.

Bottom Line

Ronaldo’s inclusion in Jorge Jesus’s first squad selection signals continuity at the top of Portugal’s national team setup, giving the new coach access to his most experienced player as Portugal begins a demanding Nations League campaign against familiar Group 4 opponents.