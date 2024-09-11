MTN, OANDO Drive N343bn Profit In Nigerian Stock Market

Equities investors made N343 billion in the stock market thanks to increased demand for MTN Nigeria shares and seemingly endless purchasing interest in Oando Energy PLC.

The key performance indicators rose by 0.62% as purchasing interest in telecom and energy equities increased. The market index, or All-Share Index, rose by 596.34 basis points today, or 0.62%, to settle at 96,802.80.

Investors’ buying interest in some medium- and large-cap equities drove the market’s recovery from yesterday’s losses. OANDO, MTNN, UCAP, and other stocks are among those moving the market.

Despite closing positive, market activity fell slightly. The entire volume and total value traded for the day fell by 47.55% and 9.11%, respectively.

In its market update, Atlass Portfolios Limited told investors that approximately 406.19 million units valued at ₦13,312.70 million were transacted across 12,241 deals. OANDO was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 14.71% of the total volume traded in the market.

Other volume drivers include ACCESSCORP (7.64%), JAPAULGOLD (7.25%), FBNH (5.25%), and UBA (5.03%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

OANDO also emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 48.48% of the total value of trades on the exchange. RTBRISCOE topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00 percent.

Other gainers include CAVERTON with (+9.77%) growth, MCNICHOLS (+8.89%), CUSTODIAN (+8.87%), OMATEK (+8.82%), GUINEAINS (+8%), and twenty-three others. Nineteen stocks depreciated, according to data from the Nigerian bourse. LEARNAFRCA was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -9.69%.

Other decliners include JAPAULGOLD (-6.67%), NEIMETH (-4.29%), DANGSUGAR (-3.39%), ACCESSCORP (-2.96%), and AFRIPRUD (-1.64%), which also dipped in price. Based on the trading direction, the market breadth closed positive, recording 29 gains and 19 losers.

But the market sector performance was negative, as three of the five major market sectors went downward. The banking sector declined by -0.51%, followed by the insurance sector, which lost 0.42%, while the consumer goods sector dipped by -0.18%.

The industrial and oil and gas sectors grew marginally by 0.01%. Overall, the equities market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange rose by₦343.03 billion, representing a growth of 0.62%, to close at₦55.63 trillion.