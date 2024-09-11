Brain Drain: Stakeholders Seek Government Intervention

Considering the significant brain drain affecting Nigeria, stakeholders have urged the Federal Government to focus on prioritising local investments to address the issue of brain drain, which has seen a significant exodus of skilled talent from the country.

They argue that by improving economic opportunities and infrastructure, the country can encourage skilled professionals to stay rather search for greener pastures abroad.

They highlighted that investing in key areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture and technology would create more attractive opportunities for skilled professionals to stay and contribute to the country’s development.

According to the stakeholders, the ongoing talent exit is weakening key sectors and stalling growth.

They suggested that by improving infrastructure, offering competitive wages, and promoting career development, the government could curb the outflow and strengthen the economy.

Olalekan Aworinde, an Associate Professor of Economics with the Pan Atlantic University, said “We should not blame those that are moving out of the country.

You should not blame them because the majority of them are graduates and could not get jobs and for the people that have jobs, they are not able to take care of their necessities of life.

“That is why a lot of people are leaving the country. People will continue to live in their numbers, but the most important issue here is that the government should try as much as possible to do its best.”

Aworinde urged the governments at the federal level and at the sub-national level to prioritise investments in the country which would largely curb the issue of brain drain in the country.

To address that, Aworinde urged the government to act quickly and prioritise local investments, as that would help retain talent and close the growing gaps left by those departing the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of LRA Consulting Limited, Mr Ayoola Lawal, stated, “Brain drain is not crippling our economy; we are the ones doing that both the government and the people are responsible for the decline of our economy.

“Looking at it from various angles, some see the migration of our citizens as positive, while others see it as negative. I am a prime example; I left the country but later returned to contribute and make a difference in society.”

He mentioned that he had brought in a few investors, with some Nigerians as the key local contributors. However, due to insecurity and numerous challenges in the country, he had to scale back his efforts.

Lawal believes that if the government can implement appropriate infrastructure, incentives, and investment boosts within the economy, it will significantly reduce the brain drain plaguing major specialized sectors.

He stated that, in the long term, brain drain could potentially turn into a brain gain for Nigeria. Many Nigerians in the diaspora are eager to return home, bringing with them valuable resources and expertise acquired over the years.

Lawal called upon the government to prioritize local investments by establishing a more secure and business-friendly environment, providing incentives to local entrepreneurs, and enhancing infrastructure. These measures would help retain skilled professionals and reduce the need for emigration.