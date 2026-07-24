Moniepoint disburses $700m to MSMEs in 2025, expands reach to 20m customers across Africa

Key points

Moniepoint disbursed over $700 million in loans to Nigerian MSMEs in 2025.

The fintech now serves more than 20 million businesses and individuals across Africa.

Subsidiaries process over $250 billion in annual digital payment transactions.

Three out of four loan beneficiaries accessed formal business credit for the first time.

Businesses that received loans recorded a 36% increase in average transaction value.

27% of beneficiaries expanded their workforce after receiving financing.

Women-owned businesses accessing Moniepoint loans grew by more than 300% in 2025.

Main story

Moniepoint Inc. disbursed more than $700 million in loans to Nigerian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in 2025, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s leading digital lenders while accelerating financial inclusion across Africa.

According to the company’s 2025 Impact Report, Moniepoint currently serves over 20 million businesses and individuals across the continent, with its subsidiaries processing more than $250 billion in annual digital payment transactions.

The report highlights the growing role of digital lending in addressing Nigeria’s longstanding MSME financing gap, revealing that 75 per cent of merchants who received Moniepoint loans accessed formal business credit for the first time.

The fintech said its lending model, which relies on transaction data instead of traditional collateral requirements, has enabled thousands of previously underserved businesses to secure financing needed for expansion.

Moniepoint also reported measurable business outcomes among loan recipients. According to the report, businesses that accessed credit recorded an average 36 per cent increase in transaction value, while 88 per cent of surveyed merchants said their businesses experienced growth after receiving financing.

The report further showed that 27 per cent of financed businesses increased their workforce, with merchants using the platform collectively employing more than eight million people in 2025.

Beyond lending, Moniepoint said its nationwide network of point-of-sale (POS) terminals enabled approximately 100 million Nigerians to access digital payment services across all 774 local government areas of the country.

The company noted that the expansion of digital financial services remains central to improving access to finance for small businesses, particularly in underserved communities.

The issues

Despite improvements in digital lending, Nigeria’s MSME sector continues to face significant financing constraints.

According to Moniepoint, the country’s MSMEs face an estimated $32.2 billion financing gap, limiting business expansion, job creation and economic productivity.

Conventional lending institutions often require collateral and extensive documentation, making it difficult for many small businesses to obtain formal credit. Digital lenders have increasingly adopted alternative credit assessment models based on transaction history and cash-flow analysis to bridge this gap.

Analysts believe expanding access to affordable credit remains critical to supporting entrepreneurship, improving financial inclusion and driving economic growth.

What they’re saying

Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, Moniepoint Inc., Tosin Eniolorunda:

“Moniepoint has evolved from a financial technology provider into an economic transformation platform through payments, lending and business management solutions.”

He added that the company achieved significant milestones in 2025 by serving over 20 million customers, disbursing more than $700 million in MSME loans and increasing lending to women-owned businesses by over 300 per cent.

What’s next

Moniepoint is expected to deepen its expansion across Africa by strengthening digital payments, increasing lending to underserved businesses and expanding financial services beyond Nigeria.

The company is also expected to continue leveraging data-driven credit assessment to broaden access to financing for MSMEs while supporting employment creation and business growth across the continent.

Bottom line

Moniepoint’s $700 million lending milestone underscores the growing importance of fintech in bridging Nigeria’s MSME financing gap. By extending formal credit to first-time borrowers and supporting millions of businesses through payments and lending, the company is positioning itself as a key driver of financial inclusion and enterprise growth in Africa.