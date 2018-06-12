MKO Abiola’s Posthumous GCFR Investiture Ceremony to Hold Today in Abuja

Guests have started arriving at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja for the Special National Investiture ceremony to honour the June 12 pro-democracy heroes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari will confer posthumous national honours on Chief M.K.O. Abiola as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Chief Gani Fawehinmi as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The President will also decorate Ambassador Babagana Kingibe with GCON at the special investiture ceremony.

Alafin and Egba of Egbaland

Some of the guests that arrived early at the venue of the event scheduled to commence at 11.00 a.m are: Senator Jonathan Zwingina, Director-General of Hope ’93 MKO Abiola Campaign Organisation and Kayode Komolafe of the Media Hope ’93. Both were already seated by 8: 38 a.m.

Others guests who made it early to the venue were the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamide Adeyemi and The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.