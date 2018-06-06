Buhari Approves June 12 as Democracy Day, Confers Posthumous GCFR Honour on Abiola

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced June 12 as the new date which Democracy Day will be celebrated in Nigeria.

He also conferred a posthumous GCFR title on the late Chief Moshood Abiola.

The President in a tweet on his official handle explained why June 12 will replace May 29. He noted that June 12 is a more symbolic day.

“Dear Nigerians, I am delighted to announce that, after due consultations, the Federal Government has decided that henceforth, June 12 will be celebrated as Democracy Day.

“We have also decided to award posthumously the highest Honour in the land, GCFR, to the late Chief MKO Abiola.

“In the view of Nigerians, as shared by this Administration, June 12, 1993, was and is far more symbolic of Democracy in the Nigerian context than May 29, or even October 1,” his tweet read.

President Buhari also conferred a national honor on Baba Gana Kingibe and recognized late Gani Fawehinmi for his role in the actualization of June 12 elections.

“Chief Abiola’s running mate, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, is also to be awarded a GCON.

“Furthermore, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, a tireless fighter for human rights and democracy, and for the actualization of the June 12, 1993 elections, will be posthumously awarded a GCON.”