MIPAD Targets $70 billion Investments in Celebration of Successful Africans

To celebrate Nigeria’s Most Influential Global 100 list honorees in August

Chief Executive Officer of Most Influential 100, Kamil Olufowobi, has assured that activities lined up for this year’s the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) would generate over $70 billion in trade deals for the continent.

Olufowobi said the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), scheduled to take place in Egypt by October, would guarantee a boost in trade investments across Africa. The fair targets over 1,000 exhibitors from across Africa and beyond as well as 70,000 visitors, which would be generating in excess of $70 billion in trade deals, hence a rise for the economy.

The initiative is in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation’s General Assembly resolution 68/237 and to be observed from 2015 to 2024. MIPAD identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development of Africa, its people on the continent and across the Diaspora.

This year’s Recognition Ceremony will showcase contributions and impact across five key sectors namely: Politics and Governance, Business and Entrepreneurship, Media and Culture, Religious and Humanitarian, and Global Announcement.

Speaking about the forthcoming ceremony, Olufowobi said that Nigerians who have earned a place in the much coveted Most Influential Global 100 list, would be officially honoured by MIPAD at the Nigerian Stock Exchange this August.

He said: “This year, MIPAD, in conjunction with the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) will host Nigerians in the list of Africans (both in Africa and Diaspora), who are transforming the narrative of Global business, media, humanities and government at an exclusive reception in the Nigerian Stock Exchange and closing gong ceremony tagged ‘Celebration of Excellence’.

“There will also be the African Recognition week taking place in New York, USA to celebrate the MIPAD global finalists.”The CEO hinted that the programme is aimed at paving the way for Africans to embrace creativity and sustainable success within her peoples

“Over the years, the contributions and impact of young and highly influential Africans have been neglected, leaving a huge gap in the quest to inspire the next generation towards greater exploits”

“The Most Influential People of African Descent was founded in 2015 and since then has recognised several individuals who are outstanding in their various sectors and societies. In 2017 the Initiative honoured a total of 200 Africans working in Africa and in diaspora in a stately dinner held in New York, USA”, he said