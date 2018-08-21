US Embassy to Resume Service after Shutting down for One Week

The United States Embassy in Abuja will resume full services on August 24 for both visas and American Citizen Services (ACS).

The embassy made the announcement on Monday, noting, however, that consular functions at the U.S. Consulate Lagos, were never affected and will continue as usual.

It said, “We regret the inconvenience this interruption of service in Abuja has caused.

“Visa and ACS applicants with scheduled appointments for August 24 should come to the Embassy, as usual.

“Visa and ACS applicants with cancelled appointments between August 13 and August 23 will be contacted by the Embassy for rescheduling.

“Visa and ACS applicants who were requested by an officer to appear again for follow-up questions on existing applications should contact our office to arrange a new date,” the embassy said.

The U.S. Embassy in the country had announced the suspension of its consular services in Abuja on Tuesday last week.

Although no reason was given for the decision, the embassy had said, because of the development, it would be temporarily unable to provide regular services for visa and American Citizen Services in Abuja.

Once full activities resume in Abuja on Friday, the embassy assured those who submitted a passport through the Interview Waiver Programme for visa renewal, that their applications would be processed as soon as possible.

The embassy also announced that if any applications had already been approved, they would be mailed out (as normal) on the next available DHL shipment to the listed addresses.