Minister Introduces QoS Checklist for Federal Tertiary Health Institutions

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has launched a Checklist for assessing Quality of Service in Federal Tertiary Health Institutions (FTHIs).

The institutions included the National Surgical Obstetric, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan (NSOANP) for Nigeria.

Adewole stressed the need to evaluate the health system and do things right.

He said the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) had developed a checklist for assessing the FTHIs in Nigeria.

According to him, the evaluation of the institutions must have the impartiality, productivity, quality in health and improved environment.

Mr Lawal Olubunmi, the Chief Executive Officer, Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Care Foundation, said the aim of the plan is to bring quality and affordable healthcare services close to the people.

Source: NAN