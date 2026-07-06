Millions join funeral procession for Iran’s slain leader Khamenei

Key points

Millions of Iranians gathered in Tehran on Monday for the funeral procession of slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Authorities said the turnout could rival the funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989.

The ceremonies come as Iran seeks to project unity following its war with the United States and Israel.

Khamenei will be buried in Mashhad on Thursday after ceremonies in Iran and Iraq.

Main story

Millions of Iranians gathered in Tehran on Monday for the funeral procession of slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei, as the country staged one of its largest public ceremonies in decades following his death in a February 28 air strike.

Authorities have yet to announce an official attendance figure but estimated that the turnout could rival the funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, which drew an estimated 10 million mourners.

The funeral comes as Iran seeks to demonstrate national unity and resilience following its recent conflict with the United States and Israel, while attention remains on Khamenei’s successor, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since assuming office.

After lying in state for two days at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex, Khamenei’s flag-draped coffin began a procession through the capital, accompanied by vast crowds. Flower petals were thrown onto the coffin as it travelled along major streets.

Authorities tightened security for the procession and took measures to prevent a repeat of the chaos that disrupted Khomeini’s funeral in 1989, when crowd surges killed more than 10 people and injured over 10,000.

Tehran’s airspace was closed for the ceremonies, while mourners waved Iranian flags, the flags of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement and red flags symbolising revenge.

State media also reported that some mourners displayed an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump at Imam Hussein Square in eastern Tehran.

Former president Mahmoud Ahmedinejad attended the procession, while trucks sprayed water on mourners to ease the effects of the intense heat along the approximately 20-kilometre procession route.

Thousands had gathered at the Grand Mosalla on Sunday to pay their respects to Khamenei and four members of his family who were also killed in the February 28 air strikes. Concrete barriers were erected around the coffins to prevent stampedes.

The funeral programme will continue with ceremonies in the religious city of Qom on Tuesday, followed by events in the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday before Khamenei is buried in his hometown of Mashhad on Thursday.

Three of Khamenei’s sons made a rare public appearance during Sunday’s ceremonies, although Mojtaba Khamenei was absent. Iranian officials have said he sustained injuries during the air strikes but have not disclosed the extent of those injuries.

Iran’s new Revolutionary Guards commander, Ahmad Vahidi, whose predecessor was killed in the February attack, also attended the ceremonies alongside Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani.

Iranian authorities are using the funeral to rally public support after months of domestic unrest and the recent regional conflict, which is currently under a ceasefire brokered after fighting with the United States and Israel.

Many mourners echoed calls for retaliation.

“We want revenge. It must be done. Because later, if it’s not done, it will get worse,” said Gholamreza Khanbabaei, who attended the procession.

The issues

The funeral serves as both a national mourning ceremony and a political demonstration, with Iranian authorities seeking to project stability after the death of the country’s supreme leader, while reinforcing support for the new leadership amid lingering tensions with the United States and Israel.

What’s next

Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies will continue in Qom, Najaf and Karbala before his burial in Mashhad on Thursday, as Iran’s new leadership begins consolidating power amid continued regional tensions.

Bottom line

Iran mobilised millions of mourners for Ali Khamenei’s funeral in a show of national unity, while using the ceremony to project resilience following war with the United States and Israel and the transition to new leadership.