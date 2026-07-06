Nigerian Bonds sell off as investors await Q3 borrowing plan

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 6, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian government bonds closed weaker as investors reduced positions ahead of the Debt Management Office’s third-quarter borrowing plan

Market participants expect the DMO to raise about ₦4 trillion through bond auctions in Q3 following June’s record ₦1.20 trillion offer

through bond auctions in Q3 following June’s record offer Average bond yields climbed 10 basis points week-on-week to 17.88% as cautious sentiment weighed on secondary market trading

Main Story

Nigeria’s government bond market extended its bearish run last week as investors trimmed holdings while awaiting the Debt Management Office (DMO) to unveil its third-quarter 2026 domestic borrowing plan, expected to provide fresh direction for the fixed-income market.

Market participants are anticipating that the DMO will target about ₦4 trillion through bond auctions during the third quarter, although the agency had yet to publish the official borrowing calendar on its website at the time of reporting. The expectation follows a sharp increase in June’s bond auction size, signalling stronger domestic financing requirements.

After steadily reducing monthly bond offers from ₦900 billion in January to ₦600 billion in May, the DMO reversed course in June by offering ₦1.20 trillion, its largest single bond auction of 2026. The June 22 auction attracted subscriptions worth ₦1.41 trillion, representing a 1.18x bid-to-cover ratio, while total allotments reached ₦1.22 trillion, slightly exceeding the initial offer.

The secondary market reflected growing investor caution, with sell-offs recorded across most maturities as investors demanded higher returns on government securities. Consequently, the average bond yield rose by 10 basis points week-on-week to 17.88%, indicating sustained pressure on bond prices.

Market analysts said subdued trading also reflected investors repositioning after locking in attractive long-term yields earlier in the year, with expectations that interest rates would continue repricing higher in subsequent auctions.

What’s Being Said

“The broad-based increase in bond yields reflects persistent sell-side pressure as investors continue to demand higher returns amid expectations of increased government borrowing,” fixed-income analysts at MarketForces Africa said in a market update.

Analysts added that investor activity is likely to remain cautious as market participants assess liquidity conditions, inflation trends and the size of forthcoming government debt issuances.

What’s Next

The Debt Management Office is expected to release its official Q3 2026 domestic borrowing calendar , providing clarity on planned bond issuances.

is expected to release its official , providing clarity on planned bond issuances. Investors will closely monitor upcoming FGN bond auctions for any further increase in offer sizes and changes in marginal yields.

Inflation data, banking system liquidity and monetary policy expectations will remain key drivers of bond market performance in the coming weeks.

Bottom Line: The sharp increase in June’s bond issuance has shifted investor expectations toward more aggressive domestic borrowing in the second half of the year. Until the DMO releases its Q3 borrowing plan, bond yields are likely to remain elevated as investors price in additional supply and seek higher compensation for holding government debt.