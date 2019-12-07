Mile 2/Tin-Can Island Road to be Shutdown for 72 hours

The Mile 2/Tin-Can Island section of the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonsoki expressway will be partially closed for 72 hours from Friday night.

Funso Adebiyi, director, federal highways, southwest, disclosed this during an inspection of the road.

He explained that heavy rainfall recorded in the state slowed down rehabilitation works on Apapa roads, resulting in degeneration and accidents.

The director said palliative work had begun on the highway and with the rains ending, the ministry of works and housing had secured the commitment of truck drivers to leave the highway for repair works.

He, however, said tankers lifting petrol and trucks conveying construction materials will be allowed to ply the restricted area.

“We are here partly to facilitate this work and to continue the palliative work here,’’ Adebiyi said.

“Because of the intensity of the palliative work we want to do, we agreed that for about 72 hours, we will restrict vehicles to this area.

” And because we are sensitive to the plight of road users, we will allow petrol tankers to come and load because if they do not come to lift product for 72 hours, it will affect the general public.”

Ssource: The Cable