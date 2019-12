Wole Soyinka Condemns Invasion of Court by DSS, Re-arrest of Sowore, Bakare

Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has condemned the invasion of a court in Abuja by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a statement personally signed by him on Friday, Professor Soyinka asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the agency to order.

He issued the statement hours after DSS operatives who came in at least three pickup trucks stormed the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in a bid to re-arrest Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Source: Channels TV