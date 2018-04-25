MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | HealthPlus Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)

HealthPlus Limited is Nigeria’s 1st Integrative Pharmacy, the fastest growing pharmacy chain in West Africa. Since 1999, we have been committed to our mission of helping people achieve optimum health & vitality. In 2010, a sister company was birthed – CasaBella International Limited. CasaBella, a one-stop store for beauty and grooming solutions is now a retail chain and a household name.

Our success is based on our great people, great values and a winning corporate culture. Our people are passionate, driven and committed to continuous learning in order to maintain our edge. Our testimonial is that we are proud to be members of the HealthPlus family as we are offered a strong platform to explore our potentials. We believe in best practices always and therefore employ and retain the best talents.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below in Lagos:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY