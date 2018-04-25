FG Should Tackle Growing Poverty and Unemployment – Former CBN Governor

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has urged the Federal Government to tackle the growing level of poverty and unemployment in the country.

He said the current administration had failed the people in terms of job creation and boosting the country’s economy. He said the country needs a leader who would address the needs of the people and create job opportunities.

Moghalu, who declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election, explained that the people need a technocrat like him to manage the country’s resources.

“We don’t want psycho politicians anymore, they have failed us, hence Nigerians must wake up to choose the right person who would lead us. This government is not governing well, and that is why there is poverty and unemployment,” he said.

He ascribed the country’s myriad of problems to its refusal to practice true federalism.

“By the time I become the president, I shall restructure the system of government. I will set up a capital fund to address unemployment and job creation,” he added.

He promised to also promote innovation and encourage the youths to be creative, stating that unemployment has increased from eight per cent to 19 per cent since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.

Moghalu bemoaned that the current administration has also failed the people in terms of security, as the fears of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen have taken over the people.

“We will recruit enough policemen for security purpose and make sure that the life of every Nigerian is secured and the fear of insurgency wiped away,” he stressed.