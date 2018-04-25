Medical & Healthcare| Head of Underwriting Department.

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Supervises and coordinates the activities of the underwriting team. Recommends measures to improve performance and increase efficiency.
  • Interpret, implement, and enforce company underwriting policies.
  • Confers with management to identify, plan, and develop methods and procedures to obtain greater efficiency.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

  • Minimum of first degree or equivalent in Actuarial Sciences, Insurance or related field
  • Post graduate qualification in Actuarial Sciences, Insurance, and Health Management, Health financing or related fields
  • Certification in or professional Membership of Insurance, Actuary Sciences or related fields
  • ICT in Ms Excel, MS Word and field specific software

OTHERS

  • Minimum of 10 years’ experience post NYSC
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in relevant and related field
  • Attendance of related course/workshops/Seminars etc.

Qualified applicants should send their resume and cover letter to 2018metrojobs@gmail.com (valid email address) before the close of business on Monday, 30th April, 2018.

Only qualified applicants will be shortlisted.

