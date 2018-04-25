Medical & Healthcare| Head of Underwriting Department.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Supervises and coordinates the activities of the underwriting team. Recommends measures to improve performance and increase efficiency.

Interpret, implement, and enforce company underwriting policies.

Confers with management to identify, plan, and develop methods and procedures to obtain greater efficiency.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Minimum of first degree or equivalent in Actuarial Sciences, Insurance or related field

Post graduate qualification in Actuarial Sciences, Insurance, and Health Management, Health financing or related fields

Certification in or professional Membership of Insurance, Actuary Sciences or related fields

ICT in Ms Excel, MS Word and field specific software

OTHERS

Minimum of 10 years’ experience post NYSC

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in relevant and related field

Attendance of related course/workshops/Seminars etc.

Qualified applicants should send their resume and cover letter to 2018metrojobs@gmail.com (valid email address) before the close of business on Monday, 30th April, 2018.

Only qualified applicants will be shortlisted.