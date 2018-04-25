Medical & Healthcare| Head of Underwriting Department.

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Supervises and coordinates the activities of the underwriting team. Recommends measures to improve performance and increase efficiency.
- Interpret, implement, and enforce company underwriting policies.
- Confers with management to identify, plan, and develop methods and procedures to obtain greater efficiency.
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
- Minimum of first degree or equivalent in Actuarial Sciences, Insurance or related field
- Post graduate qualification in Actuarial Sciences, Insurance, and Health Management, Health financing or related fields
- Certification in or professional Membership of Insurance, Actuary Sciences or related fields
- ICT in Ms Excel, MS Word and field specific software
OTHERS
- Minimum of 10 years’ experience post NYSC
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in relevant and related field
- Attendance of related course/workshops/Seminars etc.
Qualified applicants should send their resume and cover letter to 2018metrojobs@gmail.com (valid email address) before the close of business on Monday, 30th April, 2018.
Only qualified applicants will be shortlisted.