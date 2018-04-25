IT/Telecom | Head Of Information Technology Department

April 25, 2018
A Nigerian organisation playing in the healthcare space needs to fill the following vacancies

HEAD OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DEPARMENT.

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Manage information technology and computer systems
  • Plan, organize, control and evaluate IT and electronic data operations
  • Design, develop, implement and coordinate systems, policies and procedures
  • Ensure security of data, network access and backup systems
  • Identify problematic areas and implement strategic solutions in time
  • Coordinating IT activities to ensure data availability and network services with as little downtime as necessary

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

  • First Degree or equivalent in Computer Sciences or related field
  • Post graduate qualification in ICT
  • Certification in or Professional Membership of ICT or related bodies
  • Certification, Membership of Health Management or related bodies

OTHERS

  • Knowledge of Databases, Oracle, Statistical/epidemiological tools such as SPSS, Epiinfo etc.
  • Minimum of 10 years’ experience post NYSC
  • Minimum of 5 YEARS Experience in relevant or related field
  • Attendance of related Courses/Workshops/Seminars

Qualified applicants should send their resume and cover letter to 2018metrojobs@gmail.com (valid email address) before the close of business on Monday, 30th April, 2018.

Only qualified applicants will be shortlisted.

