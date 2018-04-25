IT/Telecom | Head Of Information Technology Department

A Nigerian organisation playing in the healthcare space needs to fill the following vacancies

HEAD OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DEPARMENT.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Manage information technology and computer systems

Plan, organize, control and evaluate IT and electronic data operations

Design, develop, implement and coordinate systems, policies and procedures

Ensure security of data, network access and backup systems

Identify problematic areas and implement strategic solutions in time

Coordinating IT activities to ensure data availability and network services with as little downtime as necessary

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

First Degree or equivalent in Computer Sciences or related field

Post graduate qualification in ICT

Certification in or Professional Membership of ICT or related bodies

Certification, Membership of Health Management or related bodies

OTHERS

Knowledge of Databases, Oracle, Statistical/epidemiological tools such as SPSS, Epiinfo etc.

Minimum of 10 years’ experience post NYSC

Minimum of 5 YEARS Experience in relevant or related field

Attendance of related Courses/Workshops/Seminars

Qualified applicants should send their resume and cover letter to 2018metrojobs@gmail.com (valid email address) before the close of business on Monday, 30th April, 2018.

Only qualified applicants will be shortlisted.