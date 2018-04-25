IT/Telecom | Head Of Information Technology Department

A Nigerian organisation playing in the healthcare space needs to fill the following vacancies
HEAD OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DEPARMENT.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Manage information technology and computer systems
- Plan, organize, control and evaluate IT and electronic data operations
- Design, develop, implement and coordinate systems, policies and procedures
- Ensure security of data, network access and backup systems
- Identify problematic areas and implement strategic solutions in time
- Coordinating IT activities to ensure data availability and network services with as little downtime as necessary
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
- First Degree or equivalent in Computer Sciences or related field
- Post graduate qualification in ICT
- Certification in or Professional Membership of ICT or related bodies
- Certification, Membership of Health Management or related bodies
OTHERS
- Knowledge of Databases, Oracle, Statistical/epidemiological tools such as SPSS, Epiinfo etc.
- Minimum of 10 years’ experience post NYSC
- Minimum of 5 YEARS Experience in relevant or related field
- Attendance of related Courses/Workshops/Seminars
Qualified applicants should send their resume and cover letter to 2018metrojobs@gmail.com (valid email address) before the close of business on Monday, 30th April, 2018.
Only qualified applicants will be shortlisted.