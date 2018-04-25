Medical & Healthcare| Chief Administration/HR Officer

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Take responsibility for the effectiveness and efficiency of administrative services as a whole, intervening as and when required, to ensure that key objectives are met.
- Promote a culture of innovation, flexibility and quality in all aspects of administrative services
- Accountable for all Human Resource activities
- Provides overall leadership and guidance to HR functions by overseeing administration, talent acquisition, training and development and employee relations.
- Ensures that the organizational design and rewards structure is reflective of a dynamic business environment.
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
- First degree or equivalent in Administration or related field
- Postgraduate qualification in Administration, health or related fields
- Certification in or professional membership of Administration, Personnel or related bodies
- Good knowledge of Ms. Excel, MS Word
OTHERS
- Minimum of 10 years’ experience post NYSC
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in relevant and related field
- Attendance of related Courses/Workshops/Seminars
Qualified applicants should send their resume and cover letter to 2018metrojobs@gmail.com (valid email address) before the close of business on Monday, 30th April, 2018.
Only qualified applicants will be shortlisted.