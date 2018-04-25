Medical & Healthcare| Chief Administration/HR Officer

  • Take responsibility for the effectiveness and efficiency of administrative services as a whole, intervening as and when required, to ensure that key objectives are met.
  • Promote a culture of innovation, flexibility and quality in all aspects of administrative services
  • Accountable for all Human Resource activities
  • Provides overall leadership and guidance to HR functions by overseeing administration, talent acquisition, training and development and employee relations.
  • Ensures that the organizational design and rewards structure is reflective of a dynamic business environment.

  • First degree or equivalent in Administration or related field
  • Postgraduate qualification in Administration, health or related fields
  • Certification in or professional membership of Administration, Personnel or related bodies
  • Good knowledge of Ms. Excel, MS Word

  • Minimum of 10 years’ experience post NYSC
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in relevant and related field
  • Attendance of related Courses/Workshops/Seminars

Qualified applicants should send their resume and cover letter to 2018metrojobs@gmail.com (valid email address) before the close of business on Monday, 30th April, 2018.

Only qualified applicants will be shortlisted.

