Medical & Healthcare| Chief Administration/HR Officer

JOB DESCRIPTION

Take responsibility for the effectiveness and efficiency of administrative services as a whole, intervening as and when required, to ensure that key objectives are met.

Promote a culture of innovation, flexibility and quality in all aspects of administrative services

Accountable for all Human Resource activities

Provides overall leadership and guidance to HR functions by overseeing administration, talent acquisition, training and development and employee relations.

Ensures that the organizational design and rewards structure is reflective of a dynamic business environment.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

First degree or equivalent in Administration or related field

Postgraduate qualification in Administration, health or related fields

Certification in or professional membership of Administration, Personnel or related bodies

Good knowledge of Ms. Excel, MS Word

OTHERS

Minimum of 10 years’ experience post NYSC

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in relevant and related field

Attendance of related Courses/Workshops/Seminars

Qualified applicants should send their resume and cover letter to 2018metrojobs@gmail.com (valid email address) before the close of business on Monday, 30th April, 2018.

Only qualified applicants will be shortlisted.