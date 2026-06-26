Maritime lawyer urges Africa to harmonise regulations, invest in green ports

Key points

Maritime lawyer Jean Chiazor Anishere has called on African countries to harmonise maritime regulations and strengthen institutions.

She said green port infrastructure and access to sustainable finance are critical to Africa’s competitiveness in the global shipping industry.

Anishere warned that fragmented regulations increase costs and discourage investment across the continent.

She also highlighted the need for human capital development and greater participation of women in maritime leadership.

Main story

African countries have been urged to accelerate reforms in their maritime sectors by harmonising regulations, investing in green port infrastructure and strengthening maritime institutions to position the continent for opportunities arising from the global transition to sustainable shipping.

Speaking at a policy dialogue during the regional conference of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Nigeria in Lagos, maritime lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Jean Chiazor Anishere, said Africa risks losing competitiveness if it fails to align its maritime policies and infrastructure with emerging global standards.

Anishere noted that regulatory fragmentation across African countries continues to create operational challenges for shipping companies, increase compliance costs and discourage investment. She argued that adopting harmonised environmental and port standards aligned with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) requirements would make African maritime trade more efficient and attractive to investors.

She also stressed the importance of modernising port infrastructure to support the shipping industry’s decarbonisation efforts. According to her, governments should encourage the development of renewable energy facilities, alternative-fuel bunkering services, shore power systems, waste reception facilities and smart port technologies that can accommodate cleaner vessels.

The maritime expert warned that inadequate access to green finance and sustainability-linked investments could slow Africa’s transition to low-carbon shipping. She urged governments to introduce incentives that encourage private-sector investment in cleaner technologies and energy-efficient maritime operations.

Anishere further emphasised the need to strengthen maritime administrations, regulatory agencies and port authorities to ensure that policy reforms translate into practical outcomes. She said effective implementation and enforcement would be crucial to achieving sustainable growth in the sector.

Beyond infrastructure and regulation, she highlighted the importance of developing skills in areas such as alternative fuels, emissions monitoring, maritime technology and sustainability reporting. She called for stronger collaboration among governments, universities and industry stakeholders to prepare professionals for the evolving maritime economy.

The conference, themed “From Policy to Implementation: Women Advancing Africa’s Blue Economy through Sustainable Shipping, Trade and Energy Innovation,” also examined the role of women in shaping the future of the maritime industry.

The issues

The global shipping industry is under growing pressure to reduce carbon emissions and adopt cleaner technologies, creating new requirements for ports, shipping companies and regulators.

Many African countries face challenges including fragmented regulations, inadequate infrastructure, weak institutional capacity and limited access to financing needed to support the transition to sustainable shipping.

At the same time, the continent is seeking to expand its role in global trade and maximise the economic potential of its blue economy, making maritime reform increasingly important.

What’s being said

“Africa must move beyond fragmented rules and adopt harmonised environmental and port standards that improve efficiency, reduce costs and attract investment.” — Jean Chiazor Anishere, maritime lawyer

“Ports capable of supporting cleaner vessels will become preferred hubs in future global supply chains.” — Jean Chiazor Anishere, maritime lawyer

“The most transformative reforms for Africa’s maritime sector would be harmonised regulations, green port infrastructure and stronger institutions capable of enforcing policy decisions.” — Jean Chiazor Anishere, maritime lawyer

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to continue discussions on regulatory reforms, green infrastructure investments and financing mechanisms needed to support sustainable shipping across Africa.

Industry players are also likely to push for stronger collaboration between governments, regulators and the private sector to align maritime development strategies with global environmental standards.

Bottom line

As the global shipping industry shifts toward cleaner and more sustainable operations, Africa’s ability to compete will depend on coordinated regulations, modern port infrastructure, stronger institutions and investments that support the continent’s transition to a green maritime economy.