Enugu seeks global climate investors for green growth projects

Key points

Enugu State has invited global investors to partner on climate-resilient and green economy projects.

Governor Peter Mbah presented the state’s climate investment opportunities during the Nigeria Climate Investment Showcase at London Climate Action Week.

Priority sectors include waste-to-energy, clean transportation, climate-smart agriculture, green industrial zones and clean cooking.

The state says it has enacted climate legislation, established a dedicated ministry and developed a climate policy framework to attract sustainable investment.

Enugu plans to establish a Climate Finance and Carbon Markets Unit to strengthen access to climate funding.

Main story

Enugu State has intensified efforts to attract international climate finance, positioning itself as a leading destination for green investments in Africa as governments and investors increasingly seek projects that combine environmental sustainability with economic growth.

Speaking at the Nigeria Climate Investment Showcase during London Climate Action Week, Governor Peter Mbah invited global investors to partner with the state in developing climate-resilient infrastructure and sustainable development projects. According to a statement by the governor’s Senior Personal Adviser on Climate Policy and Sustainable Development, Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, Mbah said Enugu had undertaken significant institutional and policy reforms aimed at creating a favourable environment for climate-related investments.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, the governor highlighted measures including the enactment of a climate law, the creation of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the development of a Climate Change Policy and Action Plan.

The state is seeking investment across multiple sectors, including waste-to-energy projects, electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) transportation systems, climate-smart agriculture, green industrial zones and clean cooking solutions. Officials say these projects are designed to support economic growth while reducing emissions, improving energy access and creating jobs.

Mbah also disclosed plans to establish a Climate Finance and Carbon Markets Unit to strengthen project preparation, improve investor engagement and enhance the state’s ability to access global climate finance opportunities. In addition, Enugu is upgrading its climate data and monitoring systems to align with international reporting standards and improve transparency for investors.

The event attracted climate financiers, technology companies, policymakers and project developers, with several participants reportedly expressing interest in exploring partnerships with the state.

The issues

Climate finance is becoming increasingly competitive, with investors prioritising projects that demonstrate strong governance, clear implementation plans and measurable environmental and social benefits.

For many African states, attracting climate funding requires robust legal frameworks, credible institutions and bankable projects capable of delivering both climate and economic outcomes. Subnational governments are increasingly competing to secure a share of global climate investment flows as countries accelerate the transition to low-carbon development.

At the same time, states face mounting pressure to address challenges such as waste management, transportation emissions, food security and energy access while adapting to the impacts of climate change.

What’s being said

“Enugu was positioning itself as Africa’s leading subnational destination for climate finance.” — Peter Mbah, Governor of Enugu State

“Climate finance increasingly favoured projects backed by strong political commitment, credible institutions and measurable economic and social impact.” — Peter Mbah, Governor of Enugu State

“Climate action is a catalyst for economic transformation, job creation, energy access, food security, improved public health and long-term resilience.” — Peter Mbah, Governor of Enugu State

What’s next

Enugu will continue engaging potential investors and development partners around projects outlined in its Climate Investment Plan. The state is expected to advance plans for its Climate Finance and Carbon Markets Unit while developing financing structures for priority projects.

Officials also aim to strengthen climate data systems and project monitoring frameworks to meet international requirements and improve investor confidence.

Bottom line

Enugu is betting on climate investment as a driver of economic growth, job creation and infrastructure development, with the state seeking to position itself as a leading destination for climate finance and green investment in Africa.