REA commissions 505kWp solar mini-grid to power five Lagos communities

Key points

REA has commissioned a 505kWp interconnected solar mini-grid in Epe, Lagos State.

The project will provide electricity to five underserved communities.

It was developed under the Rural Electrification Fund Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme (REF-IMAS).

The project was co-financed by the European Union, German Government and GIZ.

Officials say the initiative will improve energy access, support businesses and drive local economic growth.

Main story

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has commissioned a 505-kilowatt peak interconnected solar mini-grid in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, extending reliable electricity access to five underserved communities as part of efforts to deepen rural electrification and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to clean energy.

The solar facility, developed under the Rural Electrification Fund Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme (REF-IMAS), will serve the communities of Odogbawojo, Odoshiwola, Odoayan, Ora and Ibowon. The project is expected to provide electricity to households, schools, healthcare facilities, small businesses and other productive users, helping to stimulate economic activity and improve living standards.

Implemented by REA and executed by A4&T Power Solutions Limited in partnership with Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), the project received co-financing support from the European Union, the German Government and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) through the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP).

At the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe described the project as part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to expand energy access under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He noted that REA is currently driving more than 1,000 mini-grid projects across the country and highlighted other renewable energy interventions underway in states including Kogi, Sokoto and Katsina.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also commended the initiative, saying it demonstrated the impact of collaboration between government institutions and private-sector operators in delivering development projects to underserved communities.

REA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abba Aliyu, said the project reflects the success of the REF-IMAS framework in attracting private-sector participation to expand electricity access through renewable energy solutions.

Project partners also stressed the significance of the initiative. GIZ described it as evidence of the role international partnerships can play in supporting climate-smart energy development, while A4&T Power Solutions said the project showcased the growing capacity of indigenous firms to deliver large-scale renewable energy infrastructure.

EKEDC, meanwhile, said the project highlighted the benefits of collaboration between electricity distribution companies and renewable energy developers in strengthening power supply and improving service reliability.

Local authorities welcomed the development, describing it as a major boost for economic activities and small businesses within the beneficiary communities.

The issues

Nigeria continues to face significant electricity access challenges, particularly in rural and underserved communities where grid infrastructure remains limited or unreliable.

Mini-grid projects are increasingly being deployed as part of the country’s strategy to bridge the energy access gap, support productive economic activities and reduce dependence on fossil-fuel-powered alternatives.

Access to reliable electricity remains a critical factor for education, healthcare delivery, job creation and rural economic development.

What’s being said

“The scale of what the REA is doing today is extraordinary.” — Joseph Tegbe, Minister of Power

“The REA has shown that the energy transition is not an abstract policy document. It is happening community by community, kilowatt by kilowatt, life by life.” — Joseph Tegbe, Minister of Power

“This project is a strong example of how collaboration between the Federal Government and private sector can transform rural communities.” — Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State

“This commissioning underscores the effectiveness of the REF-IMAS framework in unlocking private sector participation to deliver sustainable energy access.” — Abba Aliyu, Managing Director/CEO, REA

What’s next

REA is expected to continue deploying mini-grid projects under the REF-IMAS framework and other national electrification programmes, including the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), Energising Education Programme (EEP), Energising Economies Initiative (EEI) and the DARES programme.

The agency says private-sector-led renewable energy projects will remain central to efforts to expand electricity access and achieve national energy transition goals.

Bottom line

The commissioning of the 505kWp solar mini-grid in Epe highlights Nigeria’s growing reliance on decentralised renewable energy solutions to close the electricity access gap, stimulate local economies and advance clean energy development in underserved communities.