See 12 NGX-listed companies paying dividends in June 2026

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 2026

Key Points

Twelve Nigerian Exchange-listed companies are scheduled to pay dividends to shareholders in June 2026 across multiple sectors

Banking, energy, consumer goods, insurance, hospitality and industrial firms feature among the dividend payers

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is expected to make the largest dividend payout among the June distribution schedule

Main Story

Twelve companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) are set to distribute dividends to eligible shareholders in June 2026, reflecting continued shareholder returns across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The dividend payments, compiled from NGX corporate disclosures and audited financial statements, span banking, insurance, industrial goods, consumer products, energy, hospitality, construction, aviation handling and financial services.

Among the companies scheduled to reward investors, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) leads by value with a proposed final dividend of 0.16 cents per share, payable on June 30 to shareholders whose names appear on the register by June 12.

The June dividend calendar also includes major corporates such as UAC of Nigeria, Seplat Energy, Julius Berger Nigeria, AIICO Insurance, Beta Glass, CAP Plc and May & Baker Nigeria.

Several of the companies reported strong earnings growth in their 2025 financial year results, supporting the dividend declarations.

Seplat Energy reported revenue of N4.14 trillion, a 150.39% increase from the previous year, while profit after tax rose to N241.58 billion. Julius Berger posted a 94.54% rise in profit after tax to N30.17 billion, while Beta Glass recorded a 143.97% increase in earnings to N33.25 billion.

Other companies paying dividends in June include NPF Microfinance Bank, Haldane McCall, Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), Ikeja Hotel and AIICO Insurance.

The dividend schedule comes as investors increasingly seek income-generating stocks amid elevated interest rates and persistent inflationary pressures. Market analysts note that dividend-paying equities continue to attract long-term investors looking to preserve purchasing power while participating in capital market growth.

Notably, several blue-chip stocks had already closed qualification periods before the payment dates. Companies such as Dangote Cement and BUA Foods featured among firms that qualified investors for substantial dividend distributions this season.

Dangote Cement proposed a final dividend of N45.00 per share, while BUA Foods declared a final dividend of N28.00 per share, reinforcing the attractiveness of dividend-focused investment strategies within the Nigerian equity market.

What’s Being Said

“Our strong financial performance reflects disciplined execution of our growth strategy and our commitment to delivering sustainable value to shareholders,” several listed companies stated in their respective audited financial statements accompanying dividend recommendations.

Market analysts say dividend-paying stocks are becoming increasingly attractive as investors balance opportunities between fixed-income securities and equities amid evolving monetary conditions.

“Companies that can consistently grow earnings while maintaining dividend distributions tend to remain attractive to long-term institutional and retail investors,” said independent capital market analysts monitoring NGX-listed equities.

What’s Next

Dividend payments will commence on June 4 with May & Baker Nigeria and continue through June 30 with Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Shareholders who met qualification deadlines will receive payments through their designated e-dividend mandates and stockbroking accounts

Investors are expected to monitor upcoming half-year earnings releases for indications of future dividend sustainability and corporate performance

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The June 2026 dividend calendar highlights the resilience of several NGX-listed companies despite a challenging economic environment. Strong earnings growth across banking, industrial, energy and consumer sectors continues to support shareholder returns, reinforcing the role of dividend-paying stocks as a key component of long-term investment strategies in Nigeria.