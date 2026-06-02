NUPRC operations resume as PENGASSAN, NUPENG suspend strike after management talks

Key points

Work has resumed fully at the NUPRC after unions suspended a 12-hour industrial action.

NUPRC says regulatory operations and crude oil production activities were never affected by the strike.

Management has pledged to improve staff welfare and development in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

Main story

Normal operations have resumed at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) following the suspension of a one-day strike by workers after successful negotiations between management and labour unions.

The Head of Media and Corporate Communications at NUPRC, Mr Eniola Akinkuotu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the industrial action was called off on Monday night following discussions involving the commission’s management, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

According to Akinkuotu, the strike lasted approximately 12 hours and affected only administrative functions within the commission, while core regulatory activities and operations across oil and gas facilities continued uninterrupted.

He dismissed reports suggesting that the industrial action disrupted crude oil production, describing such claims as false and misleading.

“The Commission calls on members of the public to disregard false reports on crude oil production disruptions as well as misleading publications stating that the disagreement centred on foreign training,” he said.

Akinkuotu added that the commission remains committed to enhancing the welfare of its workforce and strengthening staff development programmes in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The issues

The strike erupted on Monday after union members protested against certain management decisions, leading to the temporary shutdown of administrative activities at the commission’s headquarters and offices.

While reports initially linked the dispute to alleged irregularities in overseas training opportunities, the commission has denied that foreign training was the central issue.

However, sources within the commission indicated that disagreements emerged over management’s preference for local training programmes as against foreign capacity-building initiatives.

According to the sources, management argued that conducting specialised training within Nigeria would reduce operational costs while simultaneously strengthening local institutional capacity and expertise.

What’s being said

Labour representatives reportedly opposed the policy shift and advocated the continuation of overseas training opportunities for staff.

The successful intervention by the leadership of PENGASSAN, NUPENG, and NUPRC management paved the way for the suspension of the industrial action and the restoration of normal activities.

What’s next

With the dispute temporarily resolved, attention is expected to shift towards implementing agreed measures aimed at improving staff welfare, training opportunities, and workplace conditions.

Industry stakeholders will also be watching closely to ensure that labour-management relations remain stable and that future disagreements do not disrupt the commission’s administrative functions.

Bottom line

The swift resolution of the NUPRC strike has restored normal administrative operations and averted concerns about possible disruptions in Nigeria’s oil and gas regulatory framework. While production activities remained unaffected throughout the protest, the episode highlights the importance of continuous engagement between management and labour unions on workforce development and welfare matters.