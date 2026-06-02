Benchmark yield on Nigerian Bonds eases slightly to 16.31%

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 2nd 2026

Key Points

Average benchmark yield on Nigerian government bonds declined by one basis point to 16.31%

Investors increased demand for sovereign debt instruments amid persistent inflation and elevated interest rates

Eurobond yields also fell, signalling improved appetite for Nigerian sovereign risk

Main Story

Benchmark yields on Nigerian government bonds eased slightly to 16.31% at the start of the trading week as investors increased purchases of sovereign debt securities in the secondary market.

The marginal decline of one basis point reflects renewed demand for government bonds as investors rotate funds from riskier assets and seek to lock in attractive yields amid elevated inflation and expectations that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

The local bond market closed Monday on a bullish note after average yields declined to 16.31%, compared with 16.32% recorded at the close of the previous week.

According to Coronation Merchant Bank research, the bond market ended the preceding week on a weaker footing, with average yields rising by eight basis points due to profit-taking activities across key maturities.

Trading activity remained concentrated at the short end and mid-segment of the yield curve. Yields at the short end rose by 11 basis points to 16.82%, while mid-tenor bonds advanced nine basis points to 16.56%.

Activity at the long end of the curve remained relatively muted, with yields holding steady at 14.53%.

Investor sentiment also improved in Nigeria’s Eurobond market, where average yields declined by 17 basis points to 6.78%. The movement suggests stronger investor confidence in Nigeria’s sovereign credit outlook despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures.

Market participants continue to monitor inflation trends, monetary policy signals from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and liquidity conditions within the financial system, all of which are expected to influence bond market performance in the coming months.

The Issues

The bond market’s recent performance underscores the growing competition between fixed-income securities and equities for investor capital.

While Nigerian equities have delivered strong returns in several sectors, elevated interest rates continue to make government securities attractive for pension funds, institutional investors and conservative retail participants.

At the same time, inflation remains above the CBN’s preferred range, encouraging investors to seek instruments capable of preserving real returns. This has contributed to sustained demand for sovereign debt despite concerns over borrowing costs and fiscal pressures.

The market is also adjusting to expectations that monetary tightening may remain in place longer than initially anticipated, limiting the scope for significant yield declines in the near term.

What’s Being Said

“The local bond market closed on a bearish note over the week, with average yields rising by eight basis points, largely driven by profit-taking activities across the curve,” Coronation Merchant Bank said in a market research note.

Fixed-income analysts maintain that demand for sovereign securities remains strong because of abundant system liquidity and attractive yields relative to alternative investment options.

“Inflation dynamics, liquidity conditions and global market developments will remain critical determinants of bond market direction in the months ahead,” independent market analysts said.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor upcoming inflation data releases for indications of future monetary policy direction

Market participants are awaiting the next policy signals from the Central Bank of Nigeria regarding interest rates

Treasury bill auctions and Federal Government bond issuances are expected to provide fresh guidance on investor demand and yield trends

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The slight decline in benchmark bond yields suggests investors remain confident in Nigerian sovereign debt despite persistent inflationary pressures. As expectations grow that interest rates could remain elevated for an extended period, demand for high-yield government securities is likely to remain a dominant theme across the fixed-income market.