WLSA launches nationwide medical outreach to support vulnerable Nigerians

Key Points

Women Leaders Support Advancement (WLSA) plans a nationwide medical outreach.

The programme will start in Northern Nigeria before moving nationwide.

Over 1,500 women and children have already benefited in Kano.

Services include free consultations, drugs, tests, and referrals.

The initiative aims to improve access to healthcare for vulnerable groups.

Main Story

The Women Leaders Support Advancement (WLSA) Group has announced plans to carry out a nationwide medical outreach aimed at supporting vulnerable Nigerians who cannot afford basic healthcare services.

The initiative will cover all 36 states of the federation, starting with a phased rollout in

The outreach programme is part of a larger plan to ensure that people in every part of the country have access to essential healthcare services.

The Issues

Access to healthcare remains a major challenge in many parts of Nigeria, particularly in rural and low-income communities.

Many families cannot afford basic treatment, which means illnesses like malaria, high blood pressure, and infections often go untreated or worsen over time.

Women and children are among the most affected, as they often have limited financial resources and access to health services.

There are also gaps in healthcare infrastructure, including shortages of medical supplies, equipment, and personnel in some areas.

These challenges highlight the need for interventions like the WLSA outreach, which aims to provide immediate support while raising awareness about healthcare access.

What’s Being Said

Speaking in Kano, the founder of WLSA, Deborah Jan-Hornecker, said the programme is designed to bridge healthcare gaps, especially among women and children in underserved communities.

According to her, many Nigerians struggle to access even the most basic medical care due to financial challenges.

“Not all women have the opportunity to work and earn money. Some cannot even afford simple medications like malaria or blood pressure drugs,” she said.

“That is why this intervention is important it brings relief, dignity, and hope to those who need it most.”

Deborah Jan-Hornecker explained that the programme has already made an impact in some communities.

She said the group previously carried out a similar outreach in Nasarawa State, where hospitals in Karu Local Government Area received essential drugs and medical supplies.

“Our goal is to reach all 36 states. We are starting with the 19 northern states, with Kano as a key milestone,” she said.

“From Kano, we will move to Zamfara and Kaduna. After completing the North, we will expand to the southern states.”

She added that the initiative is driven by a strong commitment to improving lives and supporting those who cannot afford medical care.

“This is our little way of giving back to society and closing the healthcare gap,” she said.

What’s Next

The next phase of the programme will see the outreach move to other northern states, including Zamfara and Kaduna.

WLSA plans to gradually expand the initiative across the country, ensuring that each state benefits from the programme.

During the outreach in Kano, more than 1,500 women and children received free medical services at the Sharada Primary Healthcare Centre.

Participants from across the state were provided with consultations, medications, diagnostic tests, and referrals for more serious health conditions.