Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba’s Widow : Atiku Retracts Statement, says He Spoke with Slain Soldiers Siater

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has retracted his earlier story of speaking with the widow of Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba, killed by Boko Haram at Metele last month.

He now said he spoke with the slain soldier’s sister, Maryam.

The PDP candidate had opened himself to widespread derision following his online post that he spoke with Seun, Sakaba’s wife.

But the woman denied she received a phone call from Abubakar and wondered why the 72 year-old politician lied.

Abubakar has now set the record straight and apologised for the “erroneous communication”.

Here is Atiku Abubakar’s statement:

“Following the death of Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba during the Boko Haram insurgents’ attack on 157 Taskforce Battalion in Metele, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s staff has made efforts to get the contact of his widow to enable the former Vice President express his condolences over the loss of the fallen hero.

“Over the weekend, Atiku Abubakar was availed with phone numbers of Mrs. Sakaba and Maryam, younger sister of the late soldier, in the alternative.

“On Sunday, the former Vice President tried albeit unsuccessfully to contact Mrs. Sakaba but was able to eventually speak with Maryam, younger sister of the gallant soldier during which he expressed his deepest condolences to the family.

“However, this communication was erroneously communicated. The error is regretted.

“Atiku Abubakar, however reaffirms his deepest condolences to the Sakaba family, which sacrifices, like those of their brave son, keeps us safe”.