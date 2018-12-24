Manchester United Offers Sir Alex Ferguson Consultant Job

New Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer has already admitted he has been in contact with Sir Alex Ferguson.

But now there are claims the Scot is pulling the strings behind the scenes at Old Trafford in a consultant role.

The legendary boss has always been on the board of United since his retirement – lending his expertise to on-the-pitch matters.

But now The Sun claim that since Jose Mourinho left he has played a more central role – even aiding Solskjaer’s Old Trafford return.

This is after the Scot suffered a brain haemorrhage earlier in the year – which left him having to endure an emergency operation.

The 76-year-old is now a regular visitor to Old Trafford again – with claims he and Solskajer will be in regular contact.

The report also says Ed Woodward turned to Sir Alex for advice after sacking Jose Mourinho – with the Scot pulling the strings to allow assistant Mike Phelan to return.

Solskjaer said he will follow Sir Alex’s attacking philosophy as he talked to the Press on Friday ahead of his first game in charge – which they won 5-1