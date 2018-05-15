LFTZ Processes N264 billion Exports in Last 3 Years

Lagos State government says over $735.8 million (about N264 billion) worth of finished goods have so far been exported from the Lekki Free Trade Zone (FTZ) project in the last three years.

Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye, the Commissioner for Commerce and Cooperatives, disclosed this at the annual ministerial press briefing on Monday to mark the third anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration at Alausa, Ikeja.

She said the government was totally committed to the development of businesses in the zone, adding that measures were taken to ensure that the goods meet international standard before they were exported out of the country.

She said the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and other supporting agencies coordinated the exporting process of the goods in conjunction with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), saying that it was a testament to the fact that the zone was living up to expectation.

The Lekki FTZ, among other things, was conceptualised to develop an offshore economic growth zone, attract foreign investment, promote export, create job opportunities, transfer technology, minimise capital flight and establish a one-stop business haven and currently has 22 Free Zone Enterprises (FZEs) and 18 manufacturing enterprises in operation, she added.