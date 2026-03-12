Lenacapavir arrives Nigeria to expand HIV Prevention options

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 12, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria receives long-acting injectable Lenacapavir for HIV prevention through Global Fund support

Drug will be deployed as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce new HIV infections

Health authorities say long-acting injection could improve adherence compared with daily pills

Main Story

Nigeria has received its first supply of long-acting injectable Lenacapavir, a new HIV prevention medicine expected to strengthen the country’s efforts to reduce new infections among high-risk populations.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare confirmed Wednesday that the drug arrived in the country on Tuesday following approval from the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate.

According to the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), Lenacapavir will be deployed as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) — a preventive treatment for people who are HIV-negative but at high risk of contracting the virus.

The drug, developed by global pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences, has attracted international attention because it requires only two injections per year, offering a major alternative to daily oral PrEP pills that many patients struggle to maintain consistently.

Health experts say adherence remains one of the biggest challenges in HIV prevention programmes across Africa, where millions of people who could benefit from PrEP fail to complete daily medication regimens.

Nigeria currently has about 1.9 million people living with HIV, making it the fourth-largest HIV burden globally, according to data from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). The country recorded approximately 86,000 new infections in recent years, prompting authorities to intensify prevention strategies.

Public health officials believe the introduction of long-acting prevention drugs could significantly improve uptake among vulnerable populations including young women, sex workers, and men who have sex with men.

What’s Being Said

“The introduction of Lenacapavir for PrEP marks a significant step toward broadening the range of prevention choices available to individuals at risk of HIV infection,” said Dr. Adebobola Bashorun, Director and National Coordinator of NASCP.

“As a long-acting injectable option, LEN PrEP has the potential to improve adherence and expand access to effective HIV prevention services for populations that may face challenges with daily oral prevention options,” Bashorun added.

Global health organisations have also praised the innovation. “Long-acting prevention technologies like Lenacapavir could transform HIV prevention globally if access is scaled equitably,” said Dr. Meg Doherty, Director of Global HIV Programmes at the World Health Organization.

What’s Next