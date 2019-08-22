League Managers Slam €2,000 on PSG over Fans Behaviour Towards Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been fined €2,000, after their fans unfolded an offensive banner aimed at Neymar during their Ligue 1 win over Nimes.

Neymar was targeted by fans during the 3-0 victory at Parc des Princes on Aug. 11, amid growing speculation he wants to leave the club.

One banner urged the 27-year-old to leave the Ligue 1 champions, while another expressed dissatisfaction with his behaviour.

Chants of “Son of a b*tch” also rang out in the stands among home fans.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) Disciplinary Committee announced sanctions through a statement issued on Wednesday.

“Behaviour of the supporters of Paris Saint-Germain: use of pyrotechnic devices and deployment of an offensive banner; €2,000 fine for Paris Saint-Germain.”

Neymar is yet to play for PSG this season, amid reports he will return to Barcelona or join LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Source: NAN

