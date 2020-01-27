LASG to Commence Enforcement of Ban on Bikes, Tricycles

The Lagos State Government says it will implement the ban on Okada and tricycle from February 1.
Gbenga Omotoso, commissioner for information and strategy, announced this at a press conference in Lagos on Monday.
BREAKING NEWS: The Lagos State Government has banned the activities of Commercial Motorcycles (Okada) & Tricycles (Keke) in some LGAs in the State: Apapa, L/Mainland, Surulere, Eti Osa, L/Island, Ikeja effective from Feb 1, 2020. #ForAGreaterLagos @Riddwane @gbenga_omo pic.twitter.com/A79VP0p6dH
He said the decision was made after a review of casualties.
“After a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (Keke Marwa) Menace, the Lagos State Government and the State Security Council have decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians are paramount,” he said.
“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.”
Asked if OPay and Gokada, motorbike hailing services, would be affected by the ban, Omotosho said all forms of commercial motorcycles.
Here’s a list of the places that commercial motorcycles and tricycles have been banned from
LOCAL COUNCIL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
- Apapa LG and Apapa Iganmu LCDA
- Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA
- Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs
- Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs
- Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs
- Lagos Island LG and Lagos Island East LCDA
EXPRESSWAY
- Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
- Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
- Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway
- Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway
- Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
- Third Mainland Bridge
- Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway
- Lagos-Badagry Expressway
- Funsho Williams Avenue
- Agege Motor Road
- Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road
BRIDGES
- Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege
- Dopemu Bridge Agege
- Airport/Ikeja Bridge
- Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi
- Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge
- Dorman Long Bridge
- Ojuelegba Bridge
- National Stadium Flyover
- Apapa-Iganmu Bridge
- Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge
- Liverpool Bridge, Apapa
- Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin
- Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge
- Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network
- Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge
- Trade Fair Flyover Bridge
- Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge
- 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road
- Ojota Clover leaf Bridge
- Ogudu Bridge
- 3rd Mainland Bridge
- Maryland flyover
- Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge
- Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja
- Opebi Link Bridge
- Sheraton-Opebi Bridge
- Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge
- Carter Bridge, Lagos
- Bariga-Ifako Bridge
- Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge
- Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge
- Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn
- Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/3rd Mainland Bridge
- 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge
- Eko Bridge
- Apongbon flyover Bridge
- Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)
- Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)
- Marina/Ikoyi Bridge
- Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge
