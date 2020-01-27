LASG to Commence Enforcement of Ban on Bikes, Tricycles

The Lagos State Government says it will implement the ban on Okada and tricycle from February 1.

Gbenga Omotoso, commissioner for information and strategy, announced this at a press conference in Lagos on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS: The Lagos State Government has banned the activities of Commercial Motorcycles (Okada) & Tricycles (Keke) in some LGAs in the State: Apapa, L/Mainland, Surulere, Eti Osa, L/Island, Ikeja effective from Feb 1, 2020. #ForAGreaterLagos @Riddwane @gbenga_omo pic.twitter.com/A79VP0p6dH — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) January 27, 2020

He said the decision was made after a review of casualties.

“After a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (Keke Marwa) Menace, the Lagos State Government and the State Security Council have decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians are paramount,” he said.

“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.”

Asked if OPay and Gokada, motorbike hailing services, would be affected by the ban, Omotosho said all forms of commercial motorcycles.

Here’s a list of the places that commercial motorcycles and tricycles have been banned from

LOCAL COUNCIL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Apapa LG and Apapa Iganmu LCDA

Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA

Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs

Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs

Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs

Lagos Island LG and Lagos Island East LCDA

EXPRESSWAY

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway

Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway

Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Third Mainland Bridge

Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway

Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Funsho Williams Avenue

Agege Motor Road

Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

BRIDGES

Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege

Dopemu Bridge Agege

Airport/Ikeja Bridge

Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi

Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge

Dorman Long Bridge

Ojuelegba Bridge

National Stadium Flyover

Apapa-Iganmu Bridge

Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge

Liverpool Bridge, Apapa

Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin

Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge

Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network

Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge

Trade Fair Flyover Bridge

Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge

2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road

Ojota Clover leaf Bridge

Ogudu Bridge

3rd Mainland Bridge

Maryland flyover

Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge

Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja

Opebi Link Bridge

Sheraton-Opebi Bridge

Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge

Carter Bridge, Lagos

Bariga-Ifako Bridge

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge

Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/3rd Mainland Bridge

3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge

Eko Bridge

Apongbon flyover Bridge

Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)

Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)

Marina/Ikoyi Bridge

Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge

Source: The Cable