Lagos warns residents of extreme heat as El Niño strengthens

By Emmanuella Opara | November 1st 2026

KEY POINTS

Lagos State Government has advised residents to prepare for possible extreme heat as the dry season approaches and the El Niño climate pattern strengthens.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, warned that rising temperatures could increase dehydration, heat discomfort and respiratory problems.

Children, older persons, pregnant women and outdoor workers were identified as particularly vulnerable.

Residents were advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest hours.

MAIN STORY

The Lagos State Government has urged residents to take precautionary measures against possible extreme heat as the state approaches the dry season amid a strengthening El Niño climate pattern.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the advisory in a statement shared on X on Sunday, warning that rising temperatures could worsen dehydration, heat discomfort, respiratory challenges and poor air quality.

He identified children, older persons, pregnant women and outdoor workers as groups that could face greater risks from the anticipated conditions.

Wahab said Lagos was particularly vulnerable because of its high population density, rapid urbanisation, limited green spaces and densely built-up neighbourhoods, which can intensify the urban heat effect.

He urged residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, wear light clothing and reduce strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day.

The commissioner also called on community leaders, market associations, schools, businesses and employers to prioritise access to clean drinking water, shaded spaces and proper ventilation, particularly for people working outdoors.

Residents were further advised to avoid open burning of refuse and adopt responsible waste disposal practices.

Beyond immediate health precautions, Wahab urged residents to protect existing trees, plant more, preserve green spaces and avoid activities that contribute to environmental degradation.

He said the state government would continue to strengthen public awareness and work with relevant agencies and stakeholders to improve preparedness and responses to extreme heat.

The government also stressed that households, communities and businesses had a shared responsibility to protect public health and improve Lagos’ resilience to climate-related challenges.

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon characterised by warmer-than-normal sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It can disrupt atmospheric circulation and influence rainfall and temperature patterns in different parts of the world.

It is the warm phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, which also includes La Niña, its cooler phase, and neutral conditions. Its effects vary across regions, depending on local weather conditions and other ocean-atmosphere processes.

THE ISSUES

Lagos’ urban environment could make periods of extreme heat more difficult for residents. Dense buildings, roads and limited green spaces can contribute to the urban heat effect, increasing exposure to uncomfortable temperatures.

The risks also extend beyond discomfort. Dehydration, respiratory challenges and poor air quality could affect vulnerable residents, particularly those whose work requires them to spend long hours outdoors.

The state government’s advisory therefore combines immediate personal precautions with broader environmental measures, including tree preservation, waste management and improved access to shaded spaces.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“As Lagos prepares for possible extreme heat conditions associated with the strengthening El Niño climate pattern and the transition into the dry season, I urge all residents to take necessary precautions to protect their health and wellbeing,” Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, said.

“As a densely populated and rapidly urbanising coastal city, Lagos is particularly vulnerable to rising temperatures. Our densely built-up neighbourhoods, roads and limited green spaces can intensify the urban heat effect, making conditions more challenging for many residents,”Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, said.

“I therefore call on every Lagos resident, community leader, market association, school, business owner and employer to take this advisory seriously. Let us make access to clean drinking water, shaded spaces and proper ventilation a priority, especially for those who work outdoors and those most at risk,” Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, said.

“Beyond immediate precautions, we must confront the environmental factors that worsen urban heat. Protect our trees, plant more, preserve our green spaces, dispose of waste responsibly and desist from activities that degrade our environment,”Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The state government says it will continue public awareness efforts and collaboration with relevant agencies and stakeholders to improve preparedness for extreme heat. Residents and businesses are expected to adopt the recommended precautions as the dry season approaches.

BOTTOM LINE

Lagos is urging residents to prepare for possible extreme heat by protecting their health and improving their immediate environment, as the state faces the combined pressures of seasonal weather changes and urban heat.