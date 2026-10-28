Interswitch turns up the heat on ‘DETTY DECEMBER’ with Vervelife and Quicteller Insomniaq

Two weekends. Two passion points. An unforgettable entrance into Lagos’ biggest season.



Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, is championing the segue into Lagos’ globally-famed “Detty December” entertainment season with a dual package of premium lifestyle events. First up: Vervelife, Africa’s biggest fitness party, taking over the Eko Convention Centre on 21 November. The following weekend, Quickteller InsomniaQ, an unprecedented fusion of live performances by an eclectic mix of top artistes, DJs, and a classical orchestra hits The Landmark Centre on 28 November, ushering in December with a night designed to be felt, not just heard.

The back-to-back experiences underscore Interswitch’s premium on branded consumer experiences, built around strategically identified passion points: fitness and wellness for Verve, and music for Quickteller.

On Saturday, 21 November, Vervelife will transform the Eko Convention Centre into a high-octane celebration of movement, music, wellness, and community. As Africa’s biggest fitness party, Vervelife is more than a workout; it is a lifestyle moment that brings people together around energy, wellness, and self-improvement, with music and entertainment seamlessly blended in. For Verve, the event is a natural extension of the brand’s commitment to empowering consumers to live fuller, healthier, more active lives.

The following Saturday, 28 November, The Landmark Centre will host Quickteller InsomniaQ, a first-of-its-kind concert experience that fuses live performances from an eclectic mix of top artistes and DJs with the power and drama of a classical orchestra. The result is an unprecedented soundscape where musical genres collide, bridging cultures, generations, and musical worlds; and a fitting curtain-raiser for December. Through music, Quickteller connects with consumers where they are most engaged, turning entertainment into a shared, premium brand experience.

“Detty December, as it has come to be globally renowned is one of the most vibrant cultural moments in Lagos, and Interswitch is proud to be at its heartbeat,” stated Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head for Brands & Communications at Interswitch. “With Vervelife and Quickteller InsomniaQ, we are creating and amplifying branded experiences that meet consumers at their passion points; fitness and wellness with Verve, and music with Quickteller. This is how we build brands that live in culture, not just in transactions.”

The dual events reflect Interswitch’s broader strategy of driving affinity, engagement, and loyalty through experiences that matter to consumers. By anchoring Verve in fitness and wellness and Quickteller in music, Interswitch is positioning both brands at the center of the lifestyle moments that shape modern African consumers.

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