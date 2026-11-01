Ekiti begins recruitment of 1,522 healthcare workers for primary health centres

By Emmanuella Opara | November 1st 2026

KEY POINTS

Ekiti State has begun issuing appointment letters to 1,522 newly recruited junior healthcare workers.

The recruitment is aimed at addressing manpower shortages and improving services at primary healthcare centres.

The successful candidates include Laboratory Assistants, Health Assistants and Health Attendants.

Appointment letters are being issued in batches of 300 candidates daily.

The exercise, which began on October 28, will end on November 3, 2026.

MAIN STORY

The Ekiti State Government has commenced the issuance of appointment letters to 1,522 newly recruited junior healthcare workers as part of efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across the state.

The exercise, approved by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, is intended to address staffing shortages and improve access to essential medical services in communities.

The Chairman of the Ekiti State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Funke Ogunbunmi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, describing the recruitment as an intervention to improve the capacity of frontline health facilities.

Ogunbunmi said the additional workforce would support the delivery of healthcare services and improve operational efficiency across primary healthcare centres.

She said, “The recruitment reflects the governor’s commitment to strengthening primary healthcare facilities and ensuring access to quality medical services in all communities.

“Adequate staffing is essential to building a functional, responsive and accessible healthcare system. The new personnel will improve operational efficiency and enhance the capacity of frontline health facilities to meet residents’ healthcare needs.”

The newly recruited personnel comprise Laboratory Assistants, Health Assistants and Health Attendants.

According to the agency, the collection of appointment letters began on Wednesday, October 28, at its registry in Ado Ekiti and is scheduled to continue until Tuesday, November 3.

The 1,522 successful candidates are being attended to in batches of 300 daily to ensure an orderly collection and verification process.

Ogunbunmi said candidates had been directed to visit the registry from 10am on their designated dates with the original copies of their credentials for verification.

The agency explained that appointment letters would only be issued after the required documents had been verified.

It also advised successful applicants to check the published list and comply with the stated requirements to avoid delays in collecting their letters.

THE ISSUES

The recruitment addresses a key requirement for effective primary healthcare delivery: adequate staffing at facilities closest to local communities.

Beyond infrastructure and medical equipment, the availability of trained personnel determines the capacity of primary healthcare centres to provide essential services.

The inclusion of laboratory and health support workers is expected to strengthen the operational capacity of facilities across Ekiti State. However, the long-term impact will depend on the deployment and effective utilisation of the newly recruited personnel.

WHAT’S NEXT

The appointment letter collection exercise will run until November 3, with successful candidates expected to complete credential verification at the agency’s registry in Ado Ekiti.

The state government and the Primary Health Care Development Agency will be expected to integrate the new personnel into the primary healthcare system to support service delivery across communities.

BOTTOM LINE

Ekiti’s recruitment of 1,522 junior healthcare workers represents an effort to address staffing gaps in its primary healthcare system. The effectiveness of the exercise will ultimately depend on how the new personnel are deployed and the improvements they bring to healthcare access at the grassroots.