Lagos Unveils Two-Year Flood Management Plan To Integrate Lakes, Canals

The Lagos State Government has rolled out a two-year flood management strategy that will integrate estate lakes, canals, and pumps into a unified network aimed at reducing the city’s perennial flooding challenges.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the initiative through his official X account, noting that the plan specifically targets communities most affected by tide-locked flooding.

At the core of the strategy is the creation of a Blue-Green Network that will link estate lakes, canals, and green corridors to temporarily store and gradually release rainwater. This, Wahab explained, would prevent the city’s drainage systems from being overwhelmed during intense rainfall.

Key medium-term measures include installing flap gates and pilot pumps at tide-sensitive outfalls, alongside stricter enforcement of canal rights-of-way. These will build on restoration projects already executed across the state.

“Next steps (6–24 months): build a Lekki Blue-Green Network linking estate lakes, canals, and green corridors to store and slowly release water; install flap gates and pilot pumps at the most tide-sensitive outfalls; and intensify enforcement of canal rights-of-way, building on channel restoration already achieved,” Wahab stated.

According to the commissioner, between 2023 and 2025, the government has undertaken maintenance on 579 kilometres of secondary collectors across 693 sites and 309 kilometres of primary channels. Rapid-response teams from the Emergency Flood Action Group (EFAG) have cleared 444 kilometres of drains, while 40.3 kilometres of encroached channels have been restored.

Additionally, 218 new channels covering about 1,500 kilometres have been awarded for construction. Pumps are being deployed where required, while daily flood forecasts and water-level monitoring are in place to provide early warnings.

In the short term, Wahab said efforts are being intensified to clear silt and waste from choke points. Debris screens are also being installed on culverts, and pilot detention systems are being developed within estates to temporarily store water during extreme downpours.

Looking further ahead, Lagos’ long-term plans — spanning the next two to eight years — include the construction of pumped drainage cells in the city’s lowest basins, completion of secondary-drain planning, protection of drainage easements, and restoration of key wetlands. Building regulations will also be updated to ensure new developments provide on-site retention and detention facilities.

Wahab underscored that Lagos’ flat, coastal geography makes it especially vulnerable to flash flooding. He stressed that the phased plan — combining immediate, medium- and long-term actions — is designed not only to safeguard residents but also to strengthen the city’s resilience to climate change.