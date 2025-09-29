Comptroller Oshoba Advocates Peaceful Coexistence, Security Synergy At Apapa Port

…Visits Ojora of Ijora, Maritime Police Command

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Apapa Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, has reaffirmed his commitment to deeper community engagement and stronger inter-agency collaboration as part of efforts to secure Nigeria’s busiest port, enhance revenue collection, and promote seamless trade facilitation.

On Friday, 26 September 2025, Comptroller Oshoba paid a courtesy visit to the palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba AbdulFatai Aremu, the Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom. He emphasised the importance of mutual understanding between Customs and host communities.

“Peaceful coexistence with the people of the area is very key for us. We are here on behalf of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Customs Service to perform lawful duties in terms of revenue collection and compliance, and we seek the maximum support of people in your domain”, he said.

He noted that his administration would anchor its activities on the Comptroller-General of Customs’ three policy thrusts of consolidation, collaboration, and innovation, while also advancing the Customs Cares programme, which aims to deliver community-focused projects.

Similarly, on Thursday, 25 September 2025, the CAC visited the Maritime Police Command at the Force Headquarters Annexe in Lagos, where he met with Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Chinedu Oko.

Reiterating his resolve to work hand-in-hand with security agencies, the Area Controller stated, “My mandate is to consolidate on the strides of my predecessor, particularly in revenue generation, enforcement, and trade facilitation. No agency can operate as an island. That is why I am here to strengthen collaboration with the Maritime Police.”

He further disclosed plans to implement the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, which will accelerate cargo clearance for compliant traders and enhance investor confidence in line with the federal government’s economic agenda.

AIG Oko assured him of the Maritime Police’s cooperation, pledging joint enforcement, intelligence sharing, and operational synergy. “We must see ourselves as one family working for the Federal Government”, Oko remarked, commending Oshoba’s focus on intelligence-led operations and unity among uniformed services.