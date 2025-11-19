MAN Raises Alarm Over Rising Energy Costs, Multiple Taxes Hindering Manufacturing Growth

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised concerns over the persistent structural challenges undermining manufacturing growth in the Niger Delta and across the country, warning that high energy costs, poor electricity supply, weak transport infrastructure, escalating logistics expenses, multiple taxation, inconsistent regulatory frameworks, and increasing pressure from host communities continue to stifle industrial productivity.

The association also called on the governments of Rivers and Bayelsa states to fully develop and harness the blue economy, describing it as a strategic gateway for sustainable economic growth. MAN urged both states to strengthen cross-border partnerships with neighbouring regions to boost trade, enhance security, and improve environmental management.

These resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and conference of the Rivers/Bayelsa branch of MAN, held in Bayelsa. The meeting, themed ‘Trade, Technology, and the Future of Manufacturing in the Niger Delta’, emphasised the blue economy as a viable pathway to Nigeria’s industrialisation.

The communiqué, signed by the Rivers/Bayelsa Branch Chairman, Vincent Okuku; Vice Chairman and Chairman of the AGM Planning Committee, Michael Nosa Agana; and the Executive Secretary, Chibuzor Eze, underscored the urgent need to strengthen human capital development through technical and vocational training tailored to modern industrial demands.

It added that emerging opportunities in fish processing, seaweed cultivation, ship repairs, and marine technology must be prioritised to reposition the region for inclusive economic growth.

According to MAN, the future of the Niger Delta economy depends on deliberate diversification away from extractive industries. “Technology and innovation, value addition and local processing, strategic infrastructure, and a skilled workforce are essential pillars for the future of manufacturing in the region,” the communiqué stated.

The association further urged governments across the region to intensify support for manufacturing activities, noting that stronger collaboration between public and private sectors is critical for long-term industrial development.