Lagos Needs Freedom from the Control of One Man – Jimi Agbaje

The Lagos state governorship candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje, said Lagosians are tired of being led by one man.

Though the Centre of Excellence has had three governors since 1999, the PDP candidate believes that the state is under the control of an individual.

Agbaje, who has contested for the governorship of the state since 2007, lost the last Lagos governorship election to the incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The politician, though, is undeterred as he hopes to get into the government house on the third time of contesting.

Agbaje, who visited the national headquarters of the party in Abuja on Tuesday said voters are ready for change. He also believes PDP would win the 2019 governorship in the state.

He said: “We are getting ready seriously for elections and we just came out of the national convention stronger as a party.

“We have to congratulate ourselves that we now have a presidential candidate and we also have a vice president candidate,” Agbaje added.

Agbaje said PDP intends to take Lagos in 2019 election. “The campaign for Lagos is set for us. It is clear to us in Lagos that what Lagosians are looking for is freedom from the vested interests that have gripped Lagos for nearly 20 years.”

Though, the opposition party has never ruled the state since 1999 when democratic elections started.

Agbaje said Lagos state “is doing well” compared to other states, nevertheless, he believes that Lagos could do better with his campaign theme centered on how to free Lagos state from those holding it in captivity.

Agbaje will be contesting against Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, amongst others in the 2019 Lagos Governorship election. Sanwo-Olu defeated the incumbent Governor Ambode in the APC gubernatorial primary.