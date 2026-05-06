Lagos lawyers demand urgent reforms to curb extrajudicial killings

Key Points

Lagos-based lawyers are calling for immediate judicial intervention and institutional reforms to address a rise in unlawful killings by security operatives.

Legal experts described extrajudicial killings as a “national epidemic” driven by growing impunity and a lack of transparent investigations.

The 1999 Constitution and the Anti-Torture Act 2017 provide legal protections, but practitioners argue that enforcement remains significantly weak.

Proposed solutions include the mandatory use of body cameras for officers and stronger accountability measures within security agencies.

Advocates warned that the failure to prosecute offending officers undermines the constitutional right to life and encourages a cycle of violence.

Main Story

Prominent legal practitioners in Lagos have raised an alarm over the escalating cases of extrajudicial killings across Nigeria, describing the trend as a constitutional crisis.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, Kehinde Nubi, Principal Counsel at Kehinde Nubi and Associates, characterized these incidents as an epidemic where reported cases often amount to murder but rarely result in punishment.

The lawyers pointed to recent tragedies, such as the killing of Mene Ogidi, as evidence of deep institutional failures that require urgent systemic changes to restore public trust.

The legal community is urging the judiciary to take a firmer stand by ensuring that no security officer is shielded from prosecution. While frameworks like the Anti-Torture Act 2017 exist, experts like Alozie Nwoke noted that they remain underutilised due to poor investigations and a reluctance to hold personnel accountable.

Development practitioner Enitan Oluwa further stressed that when protection agencies turn against citizens, it threatens the very foundation of the constitution.

The consensus remains that without courageous judicial action and the deployment of monitoring technology like body cameras, the cycle of impunity will continue unchecked.

The Issues

Impunity thrives because violations are “rarely followed by transparent investigations or punishment”.

Institutional failures are evident when killings occur in public spaces like motor parks or “behind the scenes” in detention facilities.

Successful prosecution is frequently hindered by “poor investigations and weak evidence”.

There is a perceived “reluctance in some quarters to hold officers accountable” despite clear constitutional violations.

What’s Being Said

“Extrajudicial killing has become an epidemic in Nigeria. Many incidents reported over the years amount to nothing short of murder,”. — Kehinde Nubi

“When those meant to protect citizens turn against them, it becomes not just criminal, but constitutional,”. — Enitan Oluwa

“Justice delayed in these cases is not just justice denied, it encourages repetition,”. — Enitan Oluwa

What’s Next

The judiciary is being pressured to “act courageously” and deliver justice without the delays that encourage repetition.

There is a call for security agencies to adopt “body cameras” and “stronger accountability measures” for all personnel.

Families of victims are being encouraged to “pursue available legal remedies” to secure compensation and justice.

Legal advocates will continue to push for the full utilization of the “Anti-Torture Act 2017” in the prosecution of security operatives.

Bottom Line

Judicial Reform. Legal experts are demanding an end to systemic impunity by calling for technology-backed oversight and swift prosecution of security operatives involved in unlawful killings to uphold the constitutional right to life.