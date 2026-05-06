Nigeria, U.S. Launch Defence Working Groups to Deepen Security Cooperation

Key points

• Nigeria and the United States inaugurate Defence Institutional Technical Working Groups (DITWGs) in Abuja

• Initiative anchored on 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap to tackle terrorism and regional instability

• Focus on institutional capacity, warfighting capability, and intelligence-driven operations



Main story

Nigeria and the United States have strengthened bilateral defence ties with the inauguration of Defence Institutional Technical Working Groups (DITWGs) in Abuja, marking a significant step under the 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap.

The initiative is designed to enhance joint strategic planning, improve institutional capacity, and reinforce efforts to combat terrorism and insecurity across Nigeria and the wider region.

Speaking at the inauguration, the head of the U.S. delegation, Cate Dave, said the working groups would support coordinated strategies aimed at denying terrorists safe havens while strengthening defence institutions.

He emphasised that robust institutional frameworks remain critical to sustaining effective counterterrorism operations and long-term security outcomes.

Leading the Nigerian delegation, Air Vice Marshal Francis Edosa, described the partnership as vital in addressing evolving security threats, particularly in a complex and rapidly changing operational environment.

Edosa noted that key priorities under the framework include enhancing the warfighting capabilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and improving operational responsiveness to restore lasting peace and stability.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the collaboration delivers measurable outcomes through accountability, sustained engagement, and practical implementation.

The Issues

Nigeria continues to face multifaceted security challenges, including insurgency, banditry, and transnational threats, which require coordinated international support, improved intelligence sharing, and strengthened defence institutions.

What’s being said

Officials from both countries underscored the importance of translating defence cooperation into actionable results, stressing that institutional strengthening is central to defeating terrorism and stabilising affected regions.

What’s next

The working groups are expected to drive implementation of the Defence Cooperation Roadmap through joint planning, capacity-building programmes, and continuous evaluation of progress across key security areas.

Bottom line

The inauguration of Nigeria-U.S. defence working groups signals a renewed push toward structured, results-driven military cooperation aimed at strengthening national and regional security.