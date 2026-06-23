Lagos joins global Under2 Coalition to strengthen climate action efforts

Key points

Lagos State has joined the global Under2 Coalition, a network of subnational governments focused on climate action.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the agreement during the London Climate Action Week 2026.

The state says membership will support climate investment, international partnerships and resilience programmes.

Lagos will collaborate with more than 180 member governments representing over half of the global economy.

The coalition welcomed Lagos, describing it as a leading African subnational government in climate action.

Main Story

Lagos State has joined the Under2 Coalition, a global alliance of subnational governments committed to achieving net-zero emissions and building climate-resilient economies, as it seeks to deepen international collaboration on climate action and sustainability.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the coalition on the sidelines of the London Climate Action Week 2026 in the United Kingdom. The agreement marks Lagos’ entry into a network of more than 180 states, regions and subnational governments working together to tackle climate challenges through policy coordination, innovation and knowledge sharing.

The state government said the move reinforces Lagos’ growing role in global climate governance and aligns with ongoing efforts to implement its climate and sustainability agenda. According to officials, membership will provide access to international partnerships, climate financing opportunities and technical collaboration aimed at strengthening resilience against environmental risks.

Lagos also used the London Climate Action Week platform to showcase its climate governance initiatives, including its State-Determined Contributions framework and a pipeline of investment-ready climate projects. The state said it has moved beyond policy development and is increasingly focused on implementing programmes designed to reduce emissions while supporting economic growth.

The Under2 Coalition welcomed Lagos into its network, noting that the state has emerged as one of Africa’s most active subnational governments on climate issues. The coalition said Lagos’ participation would strengthen global efforts to promote sustainable development and climate resilience at the regional level.

The Issues

Climate change adaptation and resilience in rapidly growing cities.

Access to climate financing and international partnerships.

Balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Implementation of subnational climate action plans.

Strengthening global cooperation on emissions reduction.

What’s Being Said

“Joining the Under2 Coalition strengthens Lagos State’s commitment to building a resilient, low-carbon future,” Sanwo-Olu said while announcing the state’s entry into the global climate network.

“As Africa’s economic and commercial hub, Lagos is determined to demonstrate that climate action and economic growth can go hand in hand,” the governor said while outlining the state’s climate ambitions.

“Lagos has a powerful story to tell, and we are honoured to have the state join our global network,” the Under2 Coalition said while welcoming Lagos as a member.

What’s Next

Lagos will begin participating in coalition programmes and climate collaboration initiatives.

The state is expected to pursue new climate investment and partnership opportunities.

Officials will continue implementing projects under the State-Determined Contributions framework.

Knowledge-sharing and policy exchanges with other coalition members are expected to increase.

Bottom Line

By joining the Under2 Coalition, Lagos is positioning itself within a major global climate network, creating opportunities for partnerships, investment and collaboration as it pursues a more climate-resilient and low-carbon future.