DMO Raises Bond Yields to Secure N1.2tn at June Auction

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| June 23, 2026

Key Points

DMO raised its full N1.2 trillion target at the June bond auction

Stop rates increased to 18.34% and 18.35% from 17.00% and 17.04% previously

Total subscriptions reached about N1.4 trillion, reflecting strong investor demand

Main Story

The Debt Management Office (DMO) increased yields on Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds at its June auction, successfully raising N1.2 trillion as investors demanded higher returns amid inflation concerns and rising money market rates.

The DMO reopened the JAN-2035 and APR-2037 FGN bonds with a combined offer size of N1.2 trillion. Investor demand remained robust, with total subscriptions reaching approximately N1.4 trillion.

Auction results showed that the government allotted the full N1.2 trillion target at stop rates of 18.34% and 18.35%, marking a significant increase from the 17.00% and 17.04% recorded at the previous auction.

The upward adjustment in rates follows weaker demand at the previous auction and reflects investors’ expectations for higher compensation in an environment of elevated inflation and rising Treasury bill yields.

Liquidity conditions in the financial system remained supportive despite recent Treasury bill issuances. Banking system liquidity closed last week at N2.73 trillion, providing investors with substantial funds for fixed-income investments.

“The Federal Government remains committed to financing budget obligations through sustainable debt issuance programmes while maintaining market confidence,” the DMO has consistently stated in its debt management strategy documents.

Secondary market trading remained bearish, with yields rising across the short, medium and long ends of the curve. Consequently, average FGN bond yields expanded by 12 basis points to 17.06%.

The Issues

The increase in bond yields highlights growing investor concerns about inflation and future interest rate movements. As inflationary pressures persist, investors continue to demand higher returns from government debt instruments, increasing borrowing costs for the Federal Government.

What’s Being Said

“Investors are increasingly pricing inflation risk into long-term government securities,” fixed-income analysts said following the auction.

“The successful auction demonstrates continued confidence in sovereign debt despite higher yield expectations,” market participants noted.

What’s Next

The DMO is expected to continue bond issuances to finance the 2026 budget deficit.

Investors will monitor inflation data and monetary policy decisions for yield direction.

Secondary market bond trading is likely to remain sensitive to liquidity conditions and interest rate expectations.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The DMO achieved its borrowing objective, but at a higher cost. The auction reinforces a growing reality in Nigeria’s debt market: investors are demanding increasingly higher yields before committing capital to long-term government securities.