Abia petrol station owner estimates N150m loss from tanker fire

Key points

The owner of Aka God Petroleum Limited says a tanker fire caused losses estimated at N150 million.

The incident occurred while petrol was being discharged at the filling station in Nkwoegwu, near Umuahia.

The fire destroyed fuel, a tanker truck, equipment, buildings and nearby shops.

Abia Fire Service says its rapid response prevented the fire from spreading to surrounding properties.

Affected victims have appealed to the Abia State Government for assistance.

Main Story

The owner of Aka God Petroleum Limited in Nkwoegwu, near Umuahia, has estimated losses of about N150 million following a tanker fire that engulfed the filling station and damaged surrounding properties.

The incident occurred on June 14 when a petrol-laden tanker caught fire while offloading fuel at the station. According to the owner, Mr Chinonso Ahamefule, the fire started unexpectedly shortly after he left the premises, triggering a major emergency response operation. Ahamefule said attempts by workers to contain the blaze with fire extinguishers were unsuccessful before emergency responders arrived. He credited personnel of the Abia Fire and Emergency Services with preventing what could have become a larger disaster affecting nearby buildings and businesses. The businessman said the fire destroyed about 60,000 litres of petrol valued at more than N60 million, a tanker truck worth about N70 million, solar installations, fuel dispensing equipment, station infrastructure and several nearby shops.

Beyond the direct losses suffered by the filling station, several traders and residents in the area were affected as the fire damaged commercial premises and personal property. Ahamefule said he has faced demands from affected tenants and shop owners seeking assistance to rebuild their businesses.

Officials of the Abia Fire and Emergency Services visited the site on Monday to assess the damage. The agency said emergency crews were deployed shortly after receiving a distress call and successfully prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures, including a hospital and commercial buildings.

Authorities attributed the successful containment of the incident to recent improvements in the state’s emergency response system, noting that no fatalities were recorded despite the scale of the fire. Both the filling station owner and affected residents have appealed to Governor Alex Otti for support to help them recover from the losses and rebuild damaged properties.

The Issues

Fire safety risks during fuel transportation and discharge.

Economic losses from industrial and commercial fire incidents.

Emergency response capacity and disaster management.

Support for businesses and residents affected by disasters.

Protection of critical infrastructure and surrounding communities.

What’s Being Said

“Only my own loss is about N150 million,” Ahamefule said while assessing the damage caused by the tanker fire at his filling station.

“If not for the fire service, this place would have been another zone,” he said while commending emergency responders for preventing the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

“The first task was to ensure the fire was contained around the petrol station and the vehicle,” said Head of Abia Fire and Emergency Services, Chukwunenye Alajemba, while explaining the agency’s response to the incident.

“If this happened four or five years ago, everywhere here would have been burnt,” Alajemba said while attributing the successful containment of the fire to improvements in the state’s emergency services.

“We are homeless now. We don’t have anything, we don’t have anywhere to go,” affected shop owner Oluchi Nwosu said while appealing for government support after losing her shop and residence in the fire.

What’s Next

Authorities are expected to continue assessing the extent of the damage.

Affected business owners and residents are seeking government assistance.

The state government may review requests for support and compensation.

Emergency officials are likely to continue public awareness efforts on fire prevention and emergency reporting.

Bottom Line

The tanker fire at Aka God Petroleum Limited highlights the devastating financial impact of fuel-related accidents, even as emergency responders are being credited with preventing a far greater disaster and loss of life.