Lagos Festival Season 2025–2026: Top 9 Must-See Events And Cultural Celebrations

As the air thickens with rhythm and colour, Lagos transforms into a vibrant hub of music, dance, art, and culinary excellence. The much-anticipated Lagos Festival Season is back, showcasing the best of Nigeria’s cultural diversity and creative expression. From the sacred streets of the Eyo Festival to the electrifying nights of One Lagos Fiesta, every event tells a story of the city’s soul.

Running annually from October through April, the Lagos festival season offers a blend of cultural heritage, urban glamour, and community celebration that draws locals, tourists, and returning Nigerians eager to reconnect with the city’s heartbeat. Here are nine unmissable festivals that make Lagos a world-class destination for celebration.

1. Eyo Festival: Preserving the Spirit of Old Lagos

The Eyo Festival remains one of Lagos’s most symbolic and sacred cultural events. Known for its striking procession of white-clad masquerades, the festival pays homage to the city’s ancestors and honours the passing of traditional rulers or noble elders.

Why Attend: It’s a rare cultural experience that connects visitors to the deep spiritual roots of Lagos and the Yoruba people.

Insider Tip: Avoid wearing red or black clothing and never touch an Eyo masquerade. Respect for tradition is essential.

2. Lagos Fanti Carnival: The “Rio of Africa”

The Lagos Fanti Carnival is a kaleidoscope of colour, dance, and music that brings Brazilian, Caribbean, and Nigerian cultures together in one spectacular parade. The streets come alive with floats, Afrobeat rhythms, and vibrant costumes reminiscent of Rio’s Carnival.

When: Easter Season

Don’t Miss: The grand parade — every corner turns into a photographer’s dream.

Tip: Bring sunscreen, comfortable shoes, and a power bank — you’ll need them.

3. Felabration: Keeping Fela’s Legacy Alive

Felabration is more than a festival — it’s a movement that celebrates the life and ideology of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the pioneer of Afrobeat and a voice of social activism. Held annually at the New Afrika Shrine, the festival features live performances, art exhibitions, and panel discussions on music and politics.

Why Attend: The energy here is unmatched — it’s Lagos at its boldest.

Tip: Arrive early to enjoy the art and history displays before the main shows begin.

4. Lagos Fashion Week: Where African Style Takes the Spotlight

Every October, Lagos becomes Africa’s fashion capital. Lagos Fashion Week attracts designers, models, and fashion enthusiasts from across the continent, turning the city into a global runway.

When: October to November

What to Expect: Bold collections, high-end street fashion, and creative collaborations.

Tip: Dress like you’re being photographed — because you probably will be.

5. GTCO Food and Drink Festival: A Feast for Every Palate

At the GTCO Food and Drink Festival, Lagos showcases its culinary diversity with a massive outdoor experience that features local delicacies, international chefs, and cocktail bars.

When: April/May annually

Must-Try: Seafood platters, small chops, and decadent desserts.

Tip: Skip breakfast — you’ll need all the space you can get.

6. Art X Lagos: The Future of African Creativity

Art X Lagos stands as West Africa’s leading art fair, offering a stunning collection of contemporary works and digital installations that spotlight the creativity of African artists.

When: November annually

Why Attend: It’s where collectors, curators, and visionaries meet the next generation of African talent.

Tip: Visit early for the exhibitions and stay late for networking sessions.

7. Lagos International Jazz Festival: Music by the Water

The Lagos International Jazz Festival offers a mellow contrast to the city’s fast pace. With performances from local and international artists, it delivers nights of smooth jazz by the lagoon — perfect for unwinding.

When: April annually

Tip: Bring a date or a few close friends for a serene night of live music and conversation

8. Lekki Arts and Craft Festival: Handmade Heritage

The Lekki Arts and Craft Festival brings together artists, craftsmen, and designers to showcase Nigeria’s finest handmade goods. From beadwork to textiles, it’s an open-air market where culture meets creativity.

When: December annually

Why Attend: It’s the ideal spot for authentic souvenirs and handmade gifts.

Tip: Bargain politely — it’s part of the fun.

9. One Lagos Fiesta: The Grand Lagos Countdown

Closing the year in style, One Lagos Fiesta is the city’s largest New Year celebration. It spans multiple locations, featuring live music, fireworks, and a countdown that illuminates the skyline as Lagos says goodbye to the old year.

When: December 24–31

Highlight: The midnight fireworks that light up the entire city.

Tip: Head out early to beat traffic and secure a great viewing spot.

Festival Calendar: October 2025 – April 2026

The Lagos Spirit: A Celebration That Never Ends

No other city celebrates quite like Lagos. With its vibrant streets, pulsating nightlife, and deep cultural roots, every festival becomes more than an event — it’s an experience. Whether you’re here for art, music, food, or fashion, the Lagos festival season from October to April is a journey through the city’s heart, leaving memories that last long after you leave.