Latest DStv Subscription Prices In Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, And Uganda (2025 Update)

As the pay-TV landscape across Africa continues to evolve, millions of households are watching closely to see how DStv’s pricing and service strategy will change under its new French ownership. Following Canal+’s acquisition of MultiChoice, Africa’s largest pay-TV provider is facing growing scrutiny from regulators, consumers, and streaming competitors alike in key markets such as South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda.

Market Shake-Up Amid Ownership Transition

MultiChoice, now part of the Canal+ group, remains the continent’s dominant pay-TV brand through its flagship service, DStv. However, a combination of inflation, currency devaluation, and competition from affordable streaming services like Netflix and Showmax has forced the company to rethink its pricing model.

Over the past few years, DStv has lost over 2 million subscribers across its African markets, reflecting rising consumer sensitivity to price increases and changing viewing habits. While some countries have seen price adjustments to reflect local economic conditions, others have witnessed regulator pushback and calls for cost reductions.

DStv Prices in South Africa

South Africa remains MultiChoice’s strongest and most profitable market, generating nearly 60% of its total subscription revenue in 2024. Despite slower subscriber growth, DStv maintains a dominant position due to its robust lineup of local content, live sports, and entertainment.

In 2025, MultiChoice raised subscription prices in April, followed by another adjustment in May. To balance the hikes, the company reduced HD decoder prices to retain its customer base and counter growing competition from streaming platforms.

Current Monthly DStv Packages in South Africa

DStv Premium R983 ($56) 157+ Channels DStv Compact Plus R662 ($38) 142+ Channels DStv Compact R481 ($28) 125+ Channels DStv Family R340 ($20) 92+ Channels DStv Access R151 ($9) 68+ Channels DStv EasyView R30 ($2) 36+ Channels DStv Indian (Add-on) R280 ($16) 29+ Channels Showmax GE (Add To Bill) R60 ($3) – Showmax PL (Add To Bill) R60 ($3) –

DStv Prices in Nigeria

Nigeria remains one of DStv’s most lucrative but also most challenging markets. With about 60% of the pay-TV market share, MultiChoice Nigeria continues to lead, though its dominance has weakened as inflation, fuel scarcity, and recurring price hikes affect affordability.

Between 2023 and 2025, DStv and GOtv reportedly lost around 1.4 million subscribers in Nigeria. The latest price adjustment in March 2025 was attributed to high inflation and the naira’s continued depreciation. Meanwhile, rising competition from digital platforms and piracy are further testing MultiChoice’s resilience in the region.

Current Monthly DStv Packages in Nigeria

Padi ₦4,400 ($3) 1 HD Channel Yanga ₦6,000 ($4.1) 7 HD Channels Confam ₦11,000 ($7.51) 10 HD Channels Compact ₦19,000 ($12.97) 20 HD Channels Compact Plus ₦30,000 ($20.48) 30 HD Channels Premium ₦44,500 ($30.38) 38 HD Channels + Showmax

DStv Prices in Ghana

Ghana has emerged as another key market where DStv’s pricing is under scrutiny. In August 2025, Ghana’s National Communications Authority (NCA) demanded that MultiChoice slash subscription fees by 30% amid a weakened cedi and rising living costs. MultiChoice resisted, warning that such cuts could endanger jobs and service quality.

The standoff between regulators and the company remains unresolved, highlighting a broader challenge of maintaining affordable entertainment in a volatile economic climate.

Current Monthly DStv Packages in Ghana

DStv Padi ₵59 ($5.46) 40+ Channels DStv Access ₵99 ($9.17) 75+ Channels, 7 HD DStv Family ₵190 ($17.59) 95+ Channels, 10 HD DStv Compact ₵380 ($35.19) 120+ Channels, 20 HD DStv Compact Plus ₵570 ($52.78) 135+ Channels, 30 HD DStv Premium ₵865 ($80.10) 150+ Channels, 38 HD + Showmax

DStv Prices in Uganda

Uganda’s DStv market has suffered one of the sharpest declines on the continent, dropping from about 2.4 million subscribers in early 2023 to roughly 1.1 million by the end of 2024. Economic hardship, increased subscription costs, and competition from low-cost streaming services have contributed to the slump.

MultiChoice is reportedly exploring flexible packages and mobile-viewing options to attract younger and budget-conscious consumers.

DStv Prices in Kenya

Kenya’s DStv subscribers have also been hit by successive price increases, with the latest adjustment effective August 1, 2025. Subscription costs rose by between 4% and 7%, marking another hike in a five-year span. The Premium package now costs KES 11,700 ($91), while Compact Plus and Compact packages are priced at KES 7,300 ($57) and KES 4,200 ($33), respectively.

To counter the growing popularity of affordable streaming bundles, MultiChoice has reduced prices on mobile and Showmax plans. Still, Kenya’s subscriber base fell by about 180,000 in 2024.

Current Monthly DStv Packages in Kenya

DStv Premium KES 11,700 ($91) 160 Channels, 45 HD DStv Compact Plus KES 7,300 ($57) 150 Channels, 35 HD DStv Compact KES 4,200 ($33) 135 Channels, 30 HD DStv Family KES 2,250 ($17) 105 Channels, 15 HD DStv Access KES 1,400 ($11) ~90 Channels, few HD DStv Lite KES 750 ($6) 50–60 Channels, few HD

The Road Ahead for MultiChoice and Canal+

The transition to Canal+ ownership could mark a turning point for DStv’s strategy across Africa. Analysts expect the company to focus on localization, digital streaming, and hybrid pricing models to regain lost ground. Whether these changes can reverse declining subscriptions remains to be seen, but the future of African television will likely depend on how effectively DStv adapts to the continent’s evolving digital economy.