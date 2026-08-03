Shettima arrives in Delta for investment summit

Key points

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Asaba for the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit.

The summit aims to attract local and foreign investment while strengthening investor confidence.

Shettima is expected to highlight investment opportunities created by the Federal Government’s economic reforms.

Main story

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Asaba, Delta State, ahead of the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit scheduled to hold on Monday.

The summit is designed to promote economic transformation by strengthening investor confidence, fostering strategic partnerships and attracting both domestic and foreign direct investment into the state.

Shettima is expected to outline how the Federal Government’s economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda have created new investment opportunities across Delta State.

On arrival in Asaba, the Vice President was received by Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mohammed Adoke, alongside other political leaders and business executives.

The issues

As subnational governments intensify efforts to diversify their economies, investment summits have become an important platform for attracting private capital, promoting public-private partnerships and showcasing state-level investment opportunities. Delta State is seeking to leverage the event to stimulate economic growth and increase investor participation across key sectors.

What’s next

The summit will commence on Monday with government officials, investors and business leaders expected to discuss investment opportunities, economic reforms and partnerships aimed at driving Delta State’s economic development.

Bottom line

The Delta State Economic and Investment Summit offers the state an opportunity to attract fresh investment and showcase its economic potential as governments compete to secure private capital for development.