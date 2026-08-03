Neveah secures three ISO certifications for global standards

Key points

Neveah Limited has achieved three Integrated Management System (IMS) certifications covering quality, environmental and occupational safety standards.

The certifications include ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.

The company says the milestone will strengthen its competitiveness and support expansion in recycling and manufacturing.

Main story

Neveah Limited, a Nigerian commodities export and recycling company, has achieved Integrated Management System (IMS) certification under three internationally recognised standards, reinforcing its commitment to quality, environmental sustainability and workplace safety.

The certifications include ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety.

Managing Director of the company, Ibidapo Lawal, said the certifications represent a significant milestone in Neveah’s drive towards operational excellence, sustainable manufacturing and global best practices.

According to him, the achievement reflects the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality products, protecting the environment and maintaining a safe and healthy workplace for employees, contractors, partners and other stakeholders.

Lawal said the certifications come as Neveah expands its investments in recycling, metals processing and value-added manufacturing to meet growing demand for sustainably produced materials.

He added that the internationally recognised standards would enhance the company’s credibility with customers, financial institutions, development partners, regulators and international business partners.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to continuous improvement by strengthening its management systems, operational processes, environmental practices and health and safety standards.

The issues

International certifications have become increasingly important for manufacturers seeking access to global markets, financing and strategic partnerships. Compliance with recognised quality, environmental and safety standards can improve operational efficiency, strengthen corporate governance and enhance competitiveness in export markets.

What’s being said

“Securing these ISO certifications is an important validation of the systems, discipline and culture we are building at Neveah.” — Ibidapo Lawal, Managing Director, Neveah Limited.

“As we continue to scale our recycling and manufacturing operations, our focus remains clear: to operate responsibly, deliver consistent value to our customers, protect the environment, and provide a safe workplace for our people.” — Ibidapo Lawal, Managing Director, Neveah Limited.

“This milestone strengthens our position as a trusted Nigerian company competing to global standards.” — Ibidapo Lawal, Managing Director, Neveah Limited.

What’s next

Neveah plans to build on the certifications by strengthening its management systems while expanding its recycling, metals processing and value-added manufacturing operations.

Bottom line

The achievement positions Neveah to compete more effectively in international markets while reinforcing its commitment to quality, sustainability and workplace safety as it expands its operations.