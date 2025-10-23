UK Reduces Post-Study Work Visa Period For Nigerians To 18 Months From 2027

The United Kingdom government has announced a major policy adjustment that will affect international students, including Nigerians, studying in the country. From January 2027, the post-study work period for foreign graduates will be reduced from two years to 18 months, according to the UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood.

In an official statement released on Wednesday via the UK Government’s website, Mahmood explained that the move is part of a broader immigration reform designed to tighten migration control while still positioning the UK as a destination for world-class talent.

She stated that the changes, which have already been laid before Parliament, form a key component of the government’s new “Plan for Change” and its flagship immigration white paper, which focus on balancing domestic employment needs with international talent attraction.

“The period allowed for international students to find graduate-level employment after their studies will now be shortened to 18 months from the current two years,” the statement noted. “Additionally, the immigration skills charge (ISC) paid by employers sponsoring skilled foreign workers will be increased by 32%, marking its first adjustment since 2017. The increase will fund investments in British worker training and reduce dependency on overseas recruitment.”

Mahmood added that the updated post-study work rule aims to ensure that graduates meaningfully contribute to the UK’s economy. The reform comes after official data revealed that many international graduates were not transitioning into graduate-level employment within the initial post-study period.

The parliamentary process to approve the ISC increase is expected to commence this week.

The government’s new measures follow several recent changes affecting international students. In 2024, the UK introduced stricter English language proficiency requirements for foreign students seeking admission, work, or permanent settlement. Furthermore, a policy enacted in January 2024 barred most students from bringing dependants, except for those enrolled in postgraduate research or government-sponsored programmes.

Adding to these challenges, the cost of studying in the UK continues to climb. Tuition fees for undergraduate programmes in the 2025/2026 academic year have increased by 3.1%, moving from £9,250 to £9,535. Analysts warn that the cumulative effect of these policy shifts could make the UK a less attractive destination for international students in the coming years.

Data from recent admissions cycles already show a decline in international student applications in 2024, suggesting that stricter immigration rules and rising costs are beginning to impact the UK’s global education appeal.